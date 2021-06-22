[December 02, 2020] New Report Finds Nearly Two-Thirds of Canadians in Debt, Many Without Emergency Savings

The Credit Counselling Society (CCS), Canada's leading accredited non-profit credit counselling service, today announces the release of their 2020 Consumer Debt Report. The report, conducted by CCS among members of the Angus Reid Forum, illustrates the impact COVID-19 has had on the personal finances of Canadians, and highlights the attitudes, perceptions and behaviours around savings, debt and personal finance management that Canadians hold. "Through the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen, firsthand, that this year has been a financial wake up call for Canadians and many are feeling anxious about their financial situation," said Scott Hannah, President and CEO of The Credit Counselling Society. "We've been supporting Canadians with debt management strategies for over two decades but, through this report, we can confidently confirm that it's never been more important to proactively tackle your debt than it is right now." The 2020 Consumer Debt Report, conducted by CCS among members of the Angus Reid Forum, found that Canadians have an inflated perception of their financial management skills with only 17% saying they need help with their finances, but 27% saying their personal finances make them feel anxious and 86% of Canadians think they can improve on one or more aspect of financial planning. Additional key survey findings include: 64% of Canadians are carrying non-mortgage debt

Caadians are most likely to have non-mortgage debt if they live in Manitoba (73%) or Saskatchewan (70%) or Atlantic Canada (76%), are younger Aged 35-54 (73%), or are Male (68%)

31% of Canadians are having trouble paying down their debt (making only the minimum payment or less) and this number is even higher for those living in Alberta (40%)

44% of Canadians have 1-month or less of emergency savings

One quarter of Canadians with non-mortgage debt have leveraged government supports (27%) and/or tapped into personal savings (26%) during COVID-19

95% of Canadians under 55 feel they could improve on one or more aspects of financial planning



The Credit Counselling Society conducted this 2020 Consumer Debt Survey to obtain a deeper understanding of how Canadians are doing when it comes to their money. The findings, based on a survey of nearly 2,000 people, provide important insights into the debt, perceptions, feelings, financial management skills, future outlook for Canadians. This information will guide how the non-profit credit counsellors, advisors and educators provide services and resources to their clients.

For more information about CCS or to learn more about the free services, visit www.nomoredebts.org. About The Credit Counselling Society (CCS): The Credit Counselling Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping consumers manage their money and debt better. CCS provides free, confidential credit counselling, debt repayment options, budgeting assistance and financial education. About Angus Reid Forum surveys: The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 2.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error. About this Survey: These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Credit Counselling Society from November 9 to November 12, 2020 with a representative sample of 1,805 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. About the Angus Reid Forum: The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

