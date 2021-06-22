TMCnet News
|
New Water Capital Portfolio Company Emerald EMS Acquires Saline Lectronics Inc., Veris Manufacturing
BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Water Capital portfolio company Emerald Electronics Manufacturing Services (Emerald EMS) announced today the recent acquisition of two leading electronics manufacturing service providers—Saline, Michigan-based Saline Lectronics Inc. (SLI) and Brea, California-based Veris Manufacturing. Both companies are manufacturers of high-mix, low- to medium-volume printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and box builds for high-reliability end markets, including industrial controls, aerospace and defense, and medical.
New Water Capital Portfolio Company Emerald EMS Acquires Saline Lectronics Inc., Veris Manufacturing
Emerald EMS launched in July 2020 with the merger of two leading EMS companies—DataED, based in Salem, New Hampshire, and Bestronics, based in San Jose, California. Both companies were recapitalized by New Water in November 2019 as part of a series of strategic investments in the EMS sector.
"Our goal at New Water is to support and invest in businesses with enduring value propositions," said New Water Capital partner Brian McGee. "Both SLI and Veris embody the high quality standards, customer-first ethic, manufacturing expertise and strong, localized customer bases that make them perfect complements to the Emerald team."
"All of us at Emerald are excited about the expanded geographic reach and manufacturing capabilities that Saline Lectronics and Veris Manufacturing bring to the mix," said Emerald EMS CEO Vic Giglio. "Their addition expands the Emerald EMS footprint into Southern California and the Midwest domestically, bringing increased geographic flexibility and expanded capacity to all of our customers."
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Saline Lectronics Inc. is a full-service electronics solutions company with a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility providing engineering, printed circuit board assembly, testing, electro-mechanical box build, and direct fulfillment for complex, high-reliability electronic systems for the industrial controls, aerospace and defense, medical and oil end-markets.
Originally known as Quality Control Manufacturing, Veris Manufacturing was founded in 1987 by electrical engineer John Ivory, then purchased in 2001 by former CEO Bill McIlvene, who expanded the company from a "mom and pop" thru-hole shop to a world-class EMS provider. Based in Brea, California, the company's 40,000-square-foot facility provides high-reliability manufacturing and engineering services focused on the aerospace and medical end-markets.
Day-to-day operations are expected to remain unchanged at both SLI and Veris, which will continue to operate under their existing brand names under the Emerald umbrella, Giglio said.
"Our partnership with Emerald EMS will allow us to offer our customers expanded capacity as well as access to lower-cost options through Emerald's Shenzhen, China, manufacturing facilities, while Emerald gains a strong Midwest presence," said SLI President and CEO Mario Sciberras.
"Joining Emerald expands our access to new markets and provides investment opportunities for us to build on our capabilities in order to stay ahead of the demands of our growing customer base," said Veris Manufacturing President Jay Cadler.
About Emerald EMS
About New Water Capital L.P.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-water-capital-portfolio-company-emerald-ems-acquires-saline-lectronics-inc-veris-manufacturing-301182914.html
SOURCE New Water Capital, L.P.
05/10/2010
Business Development
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
Session Details TBA
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Get Your Factories Connected -- Fast!
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 1:00-1:45pm