[December 01, 2020] New innovative graduate-level program makes essential business knowledge accessible

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Business School - Newark and New Brunswick is launching a unique program that allows students to take graduate-level courses in a broad range of the most contemporary business topics, such as data analytics, machine learning and blockchain, without having to commit to enrolling in a prescribed master's program. The new Rutgers Stackable Business Innovation Program, or rSBI, is designed to offer rich learning opportunities to working professionals who are interested in gaining cutting-edge knowledge that is influencing industry trends and changing the workplace. The rSBI program offers courses from more than 25 areas of study across all six Rutgers Business School academic areas , including auditing, forensic accounting, financial data analytics, fintech, digital marketing strategies, supply chain analytics, healthcare analytics as well as data mining and forecasting. "The landscape of business is changing rapidly, and firms need leaders who are well versed in emerging domains to stay competitive," said Distinguished Professor Benjamin Melamed , who is the founding director of the Rutgers Stackable Business Innovation Program. "The rSBI program will be a strategic investment for employees and employers alike."



The rSBI curriculum will be updated constantly to reflect trending business topics and to ensure relevance in the marketplace. The program is tailored for students who already have an MBA or master's degree and want to refresh their knowledge and skills to remain current. "The nature of work is changing," said Rutgers Business School Dean Lei Lei . "The rSBI program allows working professionals to keep up with the latest trends in business, an imperative of success in the 21st Century job market."

The Rutgers Stackable Business Innovation Program is described as "stackable" because students have the flexibility to choose the courses they want and earn credits as they go at their own pace. Students have the option to "stack" credits together and apply them toward non-degree certificates providing them in-depth subject matter expertise. If students are not interested in earning a certificate, they can still choose courses a la carte, allowing them to pursue knowledge in emerging fields like supply chain sustainability and digital strategy based on their personal interest, relevancy to their work or career ambitions. Credits may also be transferred toward one of Rutgers Business School's specialty master's programs, including the Part-Time MBA Program, subject to the approval of individual program directors and graduate admissions. Phil Cohn, a senior vice president at Samsung Electronics America, echoed Dean Lei, emphasizing the need for employees to continuously maintain and upgrade their skill sets. "Having the flexibility to customize your learning experience, on your own schedule, with the new Rutgers Stackable Business Innovation Program is an amazingly effective way to stay ahead of the pack," he said. Rutgers Business School will begin enrolling students in the rSBI program next year. Students may begin taking available courses immediately on a non-matriculated basis to get access to the high-quality content the program offers. Credits earned by non-matriculated students will be applied toward certificates once the students are enrolled. Courses will be offered online and when possible, in-person at Rutgers Business School's locations in Newark and New Brunswick. Most in-person courses will be offered in the evening, but daytime and weekend courses will be offered as well. The program is accepting applications now with a deadline of Jan. 1, 2021 to enroll in the Spring 2021 semester. Spring semester classes start Jan. 19. The application deadline for the Summer 2021 term will be May 1, 2021. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-innovative-graduate-level-program-makes-essential-business-knowledge-accessible-301182771.html SOURCE Rutgers Business School-Newark and New Brunswick

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]