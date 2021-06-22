[December 01, 2020] New Classic Car Marketplace at Clasiq.com Provides Pandemic-Busting Fun

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever thought of becoming a classic car owner, now is a great time. It's a pandemic-resistant activity with a lot of fun elements, and it is being made easier than ever by the launch of the new classic car marketplace at Clasiq.com, which provides peace of mind to first-time buyers and veterans alike. Anyone looking to sell a classic car will be happy to hear that Clasiq.com does not charge a selling fee. The company arranges and obtains a professional car inspection and produces high-quality photos and videos at no cost to the seller, all in the name of presenting a transparent and trustworthy shopping experience to interested buyers. "I developed the site when my casual social media posts on cool classic cars become the largest and fastest growing online community of classic car lovers, and I realized through their comments that there simply wasn't a place for them to reliably trade," explained David Zysblat, CEO and Founder of Clasiq. "To make a solid business out of it, we at Clasiq promise to independently verify the condition and accurately price every car we list, and only put up for sale what we would happily buy ourselves." Clasiq.com offers an online auction platform and provides a secure escrow service through which a seller can be sure that the buyer has paid for the car before signing over the pink slip ofownership. The buyer and seller never have to have any contact at all through this COVID-friendly shopping experience.



Xavier Martinez, who is selling his head-turning, red 1971 Fiat Spider, is using Clasiq because of the sense of security he feels with the process. "I've sold five classic cars in the past and had no idea what someone's intentions were when they expressed interest. Now, using Clasiq, I don't feel like I'm on my own. The hassle and worry are gone because the buyers are screened by Clasiq and I know that they are serious." Along with the auction platform, the entertaining Clasiq.com website also has a very useful free classic car valuation tool and hosts fun videos about interesting cars and their owners, classic car ownership guides and news from the car collecting world.

"We aim to create a worthy destination and a connection between classic car owners even if they can't easily get together in person because of the pandemic, geography or any other limitation," noted Zysblat, whose favorite classic car is the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. "There's so much fun to be had in the world of classic cars, and it's still very possible, even during the isolation of this pandemic." About Clasiq Clasiq was started in 2016 as a social media presence focused on interesting classic cars. Nearing 900,000 in its audience, the business side of the brand launched in November 2020 and provides unprecedented services to classic car buyers, sellers and fans. Contact:

