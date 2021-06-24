[December 01, 2020] New-Generation, High-Precision Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry System Delivers Analysis for Geosciences, Nuclear Safeguards and Medical Research Applications

BREMEN, Germany, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) instrument has been designed to enable scientists working in earth sciences, nuclear safeguards and biomedical research to conduct reliable, high-precision isotope ratio analysis across a wide range of applications, without compromising sensitivity, stability or ease-of-use. The Thermo Scientific Neoma Multicollector ICP-MS (MC-ICP-MS) system combines innovative features from the field-proven technology of existing Thermo Scientific variable multicollector instrumentation. A new level of automation with the integration of peripherals makes access to reliable, high-precision isotope ratio data easier and more efficient, leading to enhanced research productivity and novel applications. The new instrument offers the flexibility to quickly change between a broad range of isotopic systems, which is a key consideration for productivity in multi-user facilities. "High quality isotopic data enables scientists to better understand the processes that shape our environment and that control the distribution of mineral resources," said Fabrizio Moltoni, vice president and general manager, applied analytical technology, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "These data also shed light on events in earth's history and our understanding of climate change, as well as underpinning nuclear safeguards and providing novel tools for metallomics and biomedical research. The Neoma Multicollector ICP-MS system bulds on our experience with the market-leading Thermo Scientific Neptune Series MC-ICP-MS instrument and represents a major step forward in flexibility and ease-of-use, without compromising performance. The Neoma ICP-MS greatly increases accessibility to the wealth of information that isotope ratio data can provide, which will benefit geoscientists as well as researchers from numerous scientific disciplines."



Designed with learnings from 20 years of experience in high resolution MC-ICP-MS and feedback from customers, the system incorporates new software and hardware technologies. The new modular concept is designed to integrate future developments. Users of the Neoma Multicollector ICP-MS system will benefit from:

The ability to extract the finest detail of isotopic information from samples, utilizing the highest sensitivity ICP interface, and the lowest noise detectors available.

The most flexible MC-ICP-MS instrument available; a new detector array that covers the broadest range of isotopic applications with uncompromising accuracy.

Productivity stemming from the combination of modern hardware design with intuitive, easy-to-learn Qtegra Intelligent Scientific Data Solution (ISDS) software. For more information on the Neoma Multicollector ICP-MS, please visit www.thermofisher.com/neoma. About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

jfoley@biostratamarketing.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-generation-high-precision-isotope-ratio-mass-spectrometry-system-delivers-analysis-for-geosciences-nuclear-safeguards-and-medical-research-applications-301182385.html SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]