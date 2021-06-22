[December 01, 2020] New HSI.com Features Training, Software, and Free Resources for All Types of Organizations

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a globally recognized leader in software and online training for safety, compliance, emergency care, and workforce development. The newly redesigned HSI.com is now a comprehensive one-stop destination for HSI's compliance-related solutions, which are uniquely scalable to help organizations and businesses of all sizes. The new website showcases the expertise of all the HSI brands, makes solutions easy to find by type and industry, and features a library of free resources for safety and workforce development-minded professionals. "Over the past 40 years, HSI has grown tremendously," says Tom Benson, Chief Revenue Officer for HSI. "Now we're focused on bringing all our solutions together, eventually unifying our brands under one name, and letting our customers see the true power of everything HSI can do. Whether you're an emergency responder, a safety professional, in retail, education or an enterprise business in need of a safety management system—you'll find what you need at the new HSI.com." On HSI.com you'll find free resources such as eBooks, case studies, videos, blogs and whitepapers o help you determine the type of solution you need, and a collection of training programs and technology to get the job done while helping you meet operational compliance requirements.



"The newly-designed HSI.com is a significant evolution for HSI as it supports our commitment of making the workplace and community safer," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "The new site better positions HSI in the marketplace and creates opportunities for customers to better understand all our solutions in one singular place. Whether you're interested in improving your organization's safety, overcoming regulatory challenges, centralizing data, or wanting to reduce your organization's risk, you'll find a solution, both out of the box and fully configurable on HSI.com." As HSI continues to grow, more technology, training solutions, and free resources will be added to the ever-evolving website allowing current and future customers to have a better understanding of the full breadth of what HSI offers.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and workforce development provider that offers safety and workplace training, safety management software, and compliance solutions. Their content solutions and technology platform enable health & safety, HR, and operations managers to: train employees on necessary workforce skills, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.HSI.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hsicom-features-training-software-and-free-resources-for-all-types-of-organizations-301181881.html SOURCE Health & Safety Institute (HSI)

