New Orbotech Flex PCB Manufacturing Solutions Enable Future Generations of Advanced Electronics

YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbotech, a KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) company, today announced two new roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing solutions for flexible printed circuit (FPCs), enabling the design and mass production of new generations of electronic devices, including 5G smartphones, advanced automotive and medical devices. Orbotech's innovative roll-to-roll solutions for direct imaging (DI) and UV laser drilling overcome many of the yield, throughput and quality challenges inherent in flex material manufacturing. Leveraging newly developed and field-proven technologies, the solutions facilitate high quality, cost-effective mass production of ultra-thin flexible printed circuits that are critical in advanced electronics.
The two new series of solutions are the drum-based Orbotech Infinitum™ for R2R direct imaging, and the Orbotech Apeiron™ for flex R2R and sheet-by-sheet panel UV laser drilling.
The Orbotech Infinitum series:
The Orbotech Apeiron series:
New and future advanced electronics with their light weight, smaller form factor and higher functionality increasingly employ delicate flex materials. Both of Orbotech's new solutions optimize the handling of the most delicate flex materials during direct imaging or UV laser drilling. and provide more flexibility to increase production with options for roll widths of 260mm and up to 520mm.
Additionally, PCB manufacturers gain significant efficiencies with the smaller footprint of both solutions: smaller clean rooms are required, production capacity per square meter is increased, and power consumption is reduced. These advances create the opportunity for greener flex PCB manufacturing.
