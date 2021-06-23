[November 30, 2020] New Domini International Opportunities Fund Launched

Domini Impact Investments LLC, an investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing, today launched the Domini International Opportunities Fund. This new mutual fund combines core exposure to international equity markets through the lens of the impact investor with an allocation to solution-oriented companies helping to address some of our greatest sustainability challenges. This Fund was built to capitalize on the success of the U.S. equity strategy used by the Domini Impact Equity Fund since December 2018. "We are excited to replicate the approach of the Domini Impact Equity Fund for use in another region. Investors can now geographically diversify their portfolios while helping promote universal human dignity and ecological sustainability around the world," said Carole Laible, CEO of Domini. The Domini International Opportunities Fund combines two unique investment strategies: Core: Through its "Core" strategy, the Fund invests across developed international markets, primarily in Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions, and across most industries in a broad, diversified selection of companies that demonstrate strong environmental and social performance relative to their peers, as determined by Domini's proprietary research and analysis of each company's impact.

Through its "Thematic Solutions" strategy, the Fund adds opportunistic exposure to a select number of solution-oriented companies in which Domini has strong long-term conviction and that it determines support certain sustainability themes, including the low-carbon transition, access to clean water, sustainable food systems, financial inclusion, and more. Under normal market conditions, Domini expects to allocate approximately 80 to 95 percent of the Fund's net assets to the Core strategy and the remaining 5 to 20 percent to the Thematic Solutions strategy. All of the Fund's investments are evaluated on environmental and social factors using proprietary research guided by Domini's Impact Investment Standards. These standards, with fundamental goals of universal human dignity and ecological sustainability, serve as the foundational framework for the research used across all of Domini's investment strategies.



The Fund will also leverage Domini's industry-leading engagement experience to amplify its impact. As with all Domini Funds, it will use a combination of engagement tools, including the disciplined use of proxy voting and direct dialogue with corporate management teams. Domini's Founder and Chair, Amy Domini, and CEO, Carole Laible, serve as co-portfolio managers for the Fund. Its Investor shares (ticker: RISEX) and Institutional shares (ticker: LEADX) are open to investment as of November 30, 2020.

For more information on Domini International Opportunities Fund, visit domini.com About Domini Impact Investments Domini Impact Investments LLC is an SEC (News - Alert) -registered investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing. Domini serves individual and institutional investors who wish to create positive environmental and social outcomes while seeking competitive financial returns. Domini applies environmental and social standards to all its investments, believing they can help identify opportunities to provide strong financial rewards while also helping create a more just and sustainable economic system. Before investing, consider the Domini Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Visit domini.com or contact us at 800-225-FUND for a prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully. An investment in the Domini International Opportunities Fund is not insured and is subject to foreign investing, geographic focus, country, currency, impact investing, recent events and market risks. Investing internationally involves special risks, such as currency fluctuations, social and economic instability, differing security regulations and accounting standards, limited public information, possible changes to taxation, and periods of illiquidity. The Adviser's evaluation of environmental and social factors in its investment selections and the timing of the Subadviser's implementation of the Adviser's investment selections will affect the Fund's exposure to certain issuers, industries, sectors, regions and countries and may impact the relative financial performance of the Fund - positively or negatively - depending on whether such investments are in or out of favor. Public health crises caused by the COVID-19 outbreak may exacerbate other pre-existing political, social and economic risks in certain countries and globally. You may lose money. DSIL Investment Services LLC (DSILD), Distributor, Member FINRA. Domini Impact Investments LLC (Domini) is the Funds' investment manager.11/20 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005324/en/

