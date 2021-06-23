TMCnet News
New Automatic Optical Inspection Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on 2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems Types| Technavio
The new automatic optical inspection market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the automatic optical inspection market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Growing Use of Smart Manufacturing Technologies," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.
Smart manufacturing uses advanced computer controls, which imbibe a high level of quality and adaptability in manufacturing processes. Moreover, companies operating in the electronic industry are focusing on the use of advanced manufacturing processes to address the growing complexities, as well as the compliance and customization requirements. Additionally, factors such as globalization and increasing customer expectation for high-quality products have encouraged electronics manufacturers to adopt smart manufacturing. The incorporation of advanced manufacturing processes by electronics manufacturers will significantly influence the growth of the automatic optical inspection market during the forecast period.
As the markets recover, Technavio expects the automatic optical inspection market size to grow by USD 894.39 million during the period 2020-2024.
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
