New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Durham Region

WHITBY, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support our natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of over $296,000 in the Regional Municipality of Durham to install 60 electric vehicle (EV) connectors, encouraging the widespread adoption of EVs and providing more charging options to the residents of Durham Region. Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the federal government's ambitious target that all new passenger cars sold in Canada will be zero-emission by 2040. It also builds on the recent commitments made in the Speech from the Throne to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable while investing in more charging stations across the country. The government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers as well as charging in more localized areas, such as apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This funding will also be used to establish natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, as well as hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Support is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and helpus achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



Quotes "We are providing greener options for Canadians to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources "Investing in green infrastructure, like EV charging stations across Durham Region, is an effective way to encourage the wide adoption of zero-emission vehicles and reduce pollution. We are committed to supporting innovative projects that provide Canadians with greater access to cleaner travel options where they live, work and play." Ryan Turnbull

Member of Parliament, Whitby "These 60 new EV charging connectors show Durham Region's commitment to leading the way in the technologies and jobs of the future. Greener options stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities in our community. Durham Region has taken important steps to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon, climate-resilient community. We're working with our public and private sector partners to make it more convenient to switch to electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions." John Henry

Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer

