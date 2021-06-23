[November 24, 2020] New Heart & Stroke national board chair brings digital savvy to help beat heart disease and stroke

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Twiner as Chair of its National Board of Directors. Twiner has served on the Heart & Stroke National Board since 2014, most recently as Vice Chair. A people-centric business leader, Twiner brings to this role a wealth of experience working with innovative, entrepreneurial organizations including Facebook, Instagram and Google. She is currently a Digital Marketing and Strategy consultant and advisor at Relentless Venture Fund, an early stage fund dedicated to investing in technology solutions that optimize health, activity, and longevity. "Success in beating heart disease and stroke depends on being able to engage and connect with people across the country on the urgency of our cause. Now, more than ever, that is done through digital platforms," says Doug Roth, Heart & Stroke's CEO. "Alison's expertise supporting organizations in developing strategies for a changing digital world will be exceptionally vluable as we expand how we use technology and new platforms to promote health, save lives and enhance recovery."



Twiner's relationship with Heart & Stroke began as a child when she went door-to-door with her family to raise awareness and funds for research. Today she is using her business and tech savvy to continue to support the mission and is excited by the opportunities to raise awareness and strengthen those same connections online that she experienced going door-to-door. "I remember well canvassing my neighborhood for Heart & Stroke as a young girl, connecting with our community, sharing stories and talking about the impact of the work we do", says Twiner. "Heart disease and stroke have touched my family, and so many families in communities across Canada. It is a privilege to come full-circle and continue to volunteer and serve this organization as the new chair and help find business solutions that give people hope. I want to encourage everyone to come together, engage and connect with Heart & Stroke to beat these diseases."

Twiner replaces out-going board chair Dr. Andrew Pipe who will now serve as Past Chair on the Heart & Stroke National Board. Dr. Pipe is a tireless advocate and world expert in tobacco control. He has contributed significantly to efforts to protect youth from vaping, restrict food and beverage marketing to kids, implement front-of-package nutrition labelling, and adopt a national, universal pharmacare program for Canada. About Heart & Stroke Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to promote health, save lives and enhance recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Recently, Heart & Stroke released a new creative concept, Beat as One, to unite people in Canada as a community against the myriad of issues surrounding heart disease and stroke. Learn more and join us to beat heart disease and stroke. SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]