TMCnet News

New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Quebec and New Brunswick
[November 24, 2020]

New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Quebec and New Brunswick


MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $5-million investment in Quebec and New Brunswick for the installation of 100 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers as part of the government's commitment to build a national network of EV charging stations.

The funding will enable the Montreal-based association of Earth Day Canada to build and locate EV chargers, which will be operational by 2021, at 50 IGA grocery stores throughout the two provinces.

This investment will help encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is a part of the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. 

The Government of Canada has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces.

This investment also includes establishing hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we will get to net zero by 2050 and create a future where the vehicles we drive don't harm the environment we cherish.

Seamus O'Regan
Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Electric vehicles play a key role in building a clean energy future, and today's announcement is another step in this direction. Our government is thrilled to be working on advancing green infrastructure projects, with partners like Earth Day Canada, who are helping bring us closer to our goal: a zero-emission transportation sector."

Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"Earth Day Canada thanks Ministers Seamus O'Regan and Steven Guilbeault, as well as Natural Resources Canada, for their support for the RechargÉco program. The financial support from the Government of Canada, combined with the contribution of the Fonds Éco IGA and participating IGA merchants, allows the deployment of an initiative that will facilitate Canadians' transition to electromobility in a time of climate emergency."

Thomas Mulcair
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Earth Day Canada 

"IGA merchants have been committed to the environment for many years. Twelve years ago we established the Fonds Éco IGA,  and we've provided more than $12 million for environmental projects in all the regions of the province of Quebec. Contributing to the installation of charging stations in our supermarket parking lots is another way to do our share while simplifying our customers' lives." 

Luc Daigle
President of IGA extra Daigle food markets

Backgrounder: Earth Day Canada (a.k.a. Tous les jours) funding announcement

Below are the locations of the electric vehicle chargers Earth Day Canada will be installing. Please note, locations are potentially subject to change.





Address

City

Postal Code

Province

Region

645, Boul. Thibeau

Cap-de-la-Madeleine (Trois-Rivières)

G8T 6Z6

Québec

Mauricie

6060, Boul. Jean Xxiii

Trois-Rivieres

G8Z 4B5

Québec

Mauricie

547, rue Saint-Louis

La Tuque

G9X 2X3

Québec

Mauricie

82, Boul. De Bromont, Local 101

Bromont

J2L 2K3

Québec

Montérégie

2400 Boulevard du Millénaire

Saint-Basile le Grand

J3N 1T8

Québec

Montérégie

100, rue Théophile-Brassard

Coteau du lac

J0P 1B0

Québec

Montérégie

35, Principale Nord

Sutton

J0E 2K0

Québec

Montérégie

810, rue St-Paul

St-Rémi

J0L 2L0

Québec

Montérégie

249 Boulevard Harwood

Vaudreuil-Dorion

J7V 1Y3

Québec

Montérégie

1366, boul. Monseigneur-Langlois

Valleyfield

J6S 1E3

Québec

Montérégie

2605 rue d'Annemasse

Boisbriand

J7H 0A5

Québec

Laurentides

465 Avenue Béthany

Lachute

J8H 4H3

Québec

Laurentides

1085, boul. Roland-Godard

St-Jérôme (Bellefeuille)

J5L 2L1

Québec

Laurentides

450 Blainville est

Ste-Thérèse

J7E 1N9

Québec

Laurentides

101 rue Hébert

Mont Laurier

J9L 3H9

Québec

Laurentides

130, chemin du Lac-Millette

St-Sauveur

J0R 1R6

Québec

Laurentides

2635, boul. Curé-Labelle

Prevost

J0R 1T0

Québec

Laurentides

580, Victoria

Edmundston

E3V 3N1

Nouveau-Brunswick

Nouveau-Brunswick

10, Boulevard St-Pierre Est

Caraquet

E1W 1B6

Nouveau-Brunswick

Nouveau-Brunswick

2765, Boul. La Piniere

Terrebonne

J6X 0G3

Québec

Lanaudière

860, Avenue Gabriel-Brissette

Berthierville

J0K 1A0

Québec

Lanaudière

3100, rue Henri-L. Chevrette

Saint-Félix-de-Valois

J0K 2M0

Québec

Lanaudière

5005, boul. de l'Ormière

Québec

G1P 1K6

Québec

Capitale-Nationale

5555, boul. des Gradins

Québec Lebourgneuf

G2J 1C8

Québec

Capitale-Nationale

2295 ave Chauveau

Québec

G2C 0G7

Québec

Capitale Nationale

1020, Boul. Mgr Laval

Baie St-Paul

G3Z 2W6

Québec

Capitale-Nationale

3373 rue de l'Hêtrière

Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

G3A 0M2

Québec

Capitale-Nationale

1060, boul. Guillaume-Couture

Lévis

G6W 0R8

Québec

Capitale-Nationale

3964-3966, rue Notre-Dame O

Montréal

H4C 1R1

Québec

Montréal

9105 Boulevard Taschereau

Brossard, QC

J4Y 3B8

Québec

Montréal

490, 28ième avenue

Lachine

H8S 3Z4

Québec

Montréal

825, rue St-Laurent Ouest

Longueuil

J4K 2V1

Québec

Montréal

120,boulevard Perron

New-Richmond

G0C 2B0

Québec

Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine

111, Gerard D Levesque

Paspebiac

G0C 2K0

Québec

Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine

39 A, Montee Sandy Beach

Gaspé

G4X 2A9

Québec

Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine

395, avenue Sirois

Rimouski

G5L 8R2

Québec

Bas-Saint-Laurent

8980 boulevard Lacroix

Saint-Georges de Beauce

G5Y 2B5

Québec

Chaudière-Appalaches

1000 Blv. Vachon , Nord

Ste-Marie-De-Beauce

G6E 1M2

Québec

Chaudière-Appalaches

1324, Boul. Talbot

Saguenay (Chicoutimi)

G7H 4B8

Québec

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

1199, St-Felicien

St-Felicien

G8K 3J1

Québec

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

150, Angus Sud (Suite 10)

East Angus

J0B 1R0

Québec

Estrie

3950 Rue King Ouest

Sherbrooke

J1L 1P6

Québec

Estrie

35 Rue Principale E

Cookshire

J0B 1M0

Québec

Estrie

560, boul. des Bois-Franc Sud

victoriaville

G6P 5X4

Québec

Centre-du-Québec

1248, Boul. De la Vérendrye E

Gatineau

J8P 0A9

Québec

Outaouais

105, Avenue Senator

Rouyn-Noranda

J9X 7E7

Québec

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

1801, 3e Avenue

Val D'Or

J9P 5K1

Québec

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

201, De La Falaise

Temiscaming

J0Z 3R0

Québec

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

1703, Route 105

Chelsea

J9B 1P4

Québec

Gatineau

380, Boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval

H7L 4T7

Québec

Laval


Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]