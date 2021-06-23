TMCnet News
New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Quebec and New Brunswick
MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $5-million investment in Quebec and New Brunswick for the installation of 100 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers as part of the government's commitment to build a national network of EV charging stations.
The funding will enable the Montreal-based association of Earth Day Canada to build and locate EV chargers, which will be operational by 2021, at 50 IGA grocery stores throughout the two provinces.
This investment will help encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.
Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is a part of the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.
The Government of Canada has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces.
This investment also includes establishing hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.
The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Quotes
"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we will get to net zero by 2050 and create a future where the vehicles we drive don't harm the environment we cherish.
Seamus O'Regan
"Electric vehicles play a key role in building a clean energy future, and today's announcement is another step in this direction. Our government is thrilled to be working on advancing green infrastructure projects, with partners like Earth Day Canada, who are helping bring us closer to our goal: a zero-emission transportation sector."
Steven Guilbeault
"Earth Day Canada thanks Ministers Seamus O'Regan and Steven Guilbeault, as well as Natural Resources Canada, for their support for the RechargÉco program. The financial support from the Government of Canada, combined with the contribution of the Fonds Éco IGA and participating IGA merchants, allows the deployment of an initiative that will facilitate Canadians' transition to electromobility in a time of climate emergency."
Thomas Mulcair
"IGA merchants have been committed to the environment for many years. Twelve years ago we established the Fonds Éco IGA, and we've provided more than $12 million for environmental projects in all the regions of the province of Quebec. Contributing to the installation of charging stations in our supermarket parking lots is another way to do our share while simplifying our customers' lives."
Luc Daigle
Backgrounder: Earth Day Canada (a.k.a. Tous les jours) funding announcement
Below are the locations of the electric vehicle chargers Earth Day Canada will be installing. Please note, locations are potentially subject to change.
