[November 23, 2020] New Study Finds That More Than Half of Consumers Will Shop Less, or Not at All, In Physical Stores This Holiday Season Primarily Due to COVID-19 Concerns

More than half of consumers said they would feel safer in physical stores equipped with touchless technologies such as checkout-free or touchless payment tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard (“Standard Cognition”), which provides the only autonomous checkout solution that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, announced today the results of a new survey of 1,038 U.S. consumers conducted Nov 5-6, 2020 about their holiday shopping plans. Findings include: 36 percent will shop less in physical stores than in 2019;

Another 23 percent will shop exclusively online;

68 percent said COVID-19 was a factor in deciding how to shop.

When asked which, if any, of these shopping options would make them most likely to shop in physical stores this holiday season, respondents said: Self-checkout (34 percent),

Checkout-free tech (31 percent), and

Touchless payment options (22 percent)





About Standard

Standard is transforming retail as we know it, with the first autonomous checkout solution that works in any existing store and allows customers to walk in, grab what they need, and walk out without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver an amazing new shopping experience to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with retailers around the world. Learn more at https://standard.ai/

