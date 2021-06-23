[November 23, 2020] New Investment Signals Continued Growth for Northeast Natural Energy

Northeast Natural Energy ("NNE" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has entered into an amendment with its senior lending group led by EIG Global Energy Partners ("EIG") to extend the maturity of its current credit facility to December 2023 and provide significant additional liquidity to the Company to execute on its go-forward business plan. In connection with the amendment, the lead equity investors in the Company, including Metalmark Capital, Wells Fargo (News - Alert) and Prudential, have agreed to make an incremental equity contribution to the Company of $65 million to help fund capital expenditures. Northeast Natural Energy's President and CEO Mike John acknowledged that "our team is very grateful for the confidence shown by our investors and lenders in expanding and extending their financial support of the Company." Greg Myers, Partner at Metalmark Capital, stated, "Mike John and the management team at NNE have done an amazing job at navigating the challenges of the commodity price decline with a relentless focus on costs and well level economics. The Company has grown substantially in recent years to having over 100 wells online with nearly 400mcfd of gross production and is well capitalized by its lenders and equity investors to continue its growth trajectory from this point forward." Northeast Natural Energy LLC, headqartered in Charleston, WV, is a private oil and gas company focused on natural gas drilling, exploration, acquisition and joint-venture opportunities in the Marcellus Shale. The principals of NNE have worked together in various capacities for over 30 years and possess a significant amount of knowledge and operational expertise in the Appalachian Basin, in particular the Marcellus Shale formation.



www.northeastnaturalenergy.com Metalmark Capital is a leading private equity firm that seeks to build long-term value through active and collaborative partnerships with business owners, founders, and executives. The firm focuses its investment activity in growth industrials, natural resources, agribusiness, and healthcare. Metalmark Capital manages funds with $3.8 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

http://www.metalmarkcapital.com EIG Global Energy Partners is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $22.9 billion under management as of June 30, 2020. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 38-year history, EIG has committed over $34.2 billion to the energy sector through more than 360 projects or companies in 36 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. www.eigpartners.com This press release does not constitute an offering of interests in any fund or partnership managed by Metalmark Capital. If and when an investment opportunity is structured, all investors must obtain and carefully read the related confidential offering memorandum and any amendments or supplements thereto. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005498/en/

