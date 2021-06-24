[November 20, 2020] New Wins and Project Starts Reinvigorate EYP's Growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EYP, the leading architecture and engineering firm developing new ideas and design solutions with mission-driven clients in higher education, government, healthcare, and science and technology, wraps up a challenging year for the architecture and building industry in a strong position going into 2021. In 2020, the firm has embarked on several new projects, including modernization of the historic U.S. Customs House in Philadelphia, PA for the U.S. General Services Administration, re-start of Centennial Tower at Texas Medical Center and Sugar Land Hospital expansion for Houston Methodist Hospital, and design of a new science research and teaching lab building for Texas Tech University. Despite the economic impacts of COVID-19, EYP continues to grow with hiring opportunities in design, architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design. The firm has also opened a new office in Los Angeles, California, and grew its Austin, Dallas and Denver offices. The firm was ranked No. 5 in green design firms for healthcare in Engineering News Record's 2020 report, ranked No. 6 in Top University Sector Architects by Building Design + Construction, and No. 6 in the Government Category Top 100 Giants by Interior Design Magazine. Going in to 2021, CEO span >Scott Butler is stepping down and transitioning leadership to Kef Mason, Senior Principal and current Chief Financial Officer, as interim CEO. Mr. Butler has led the firm for three years, working closely with Ms. Mason in her CFO role. Ms. Mason brings more than 20 years of global experience in senior financial roles across the architecture, engineering and construction industries to her leadership role at EYP. She has an impressive record of driving outstanding performance through business strategy and forecasting, technology and process improvement, and design management.



"While 2020 has been a challenging year on many fronts, EYP has succeeded in adapting to new circumstances, maintaining solid operational and financial performance and capitalizing on opportunities," said Kef Mason, Chief Financial Officer and interim CEO of EYP. "I look forward to guiding the firm as we continue to service our great clients and their missions, design inspiring projects, and expand our reach." Top awards and recognition in 2020 included a national Architizer A+ Award for The College of William and Mary, McLeod Tyler Wellness Center and national recognition with a Healthcare Design Showcase Honorable Mention for the Nixon Forensics Center. EYP's work was recognized with a Sustainability Advancement award from the IIDA Mid-Atlantic Chapter for their work on the College of William & Mary's McLeod Tyler Wellness Center and the Alief Neighborhood Center won the national Rethinking the Future Award in the Public Building Concept.

About EYP

EYP is the leading architecture and engineering firm developing new ideas and design solutions with mission-driven clients in higher education, government, healthcare, and science & technology. Our interdisciplinary Total Impact Design™ approach empowers clients with buildings that profoundly impact human behavior and performance as well as energy and the environment. Dedicated to People, Purpose, and Planet, EYP design liberates human potential to transform performance; actively helps clients advance their mission; and maximizes available resources to advance sustainability. Inspired by our clients, design is how we make a positive impact on the world. http://eypae.com/ View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wins-and-project-starts-reinvigorate-eyps-growth-301177962.html SOURCE EYP

