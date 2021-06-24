[November 19, 2020] New York Academic Medical Center Selects Spacelabs for Monitoring and Telemetry Modernization

As part of an ongoing commitment to patient safety, Albany Med, the only academic medical center serving 25 counties in Northeastern New York and Western New England, recently selected Spacelabs Healthcare to upgrade its physiologic monitoring and telemetry systems. Additionally, the health system also chose to include Spacelabs' tools to further complement their drive towards data management and reporting to improve patient experience and outcomes. With this project, Albany Med also completed a house-wide upgrade to the latest line of patient monitors. Xprezzon®, Qube® and Qube Mini bedside and transport patient monitors, Xhibit® central stations, and Spacelabs' latest telemetry technology will allow caregivers to be able to access critical patient data through the hospital's monitors, PCs, and mobile devices. Albany Med can now broaden its focus on workflow improvements, patient throughput, and the patient experience using Spacelabs' SafeNSound™ tools for comprehensive reporting, device management, and communications automation. "We are excited to partner with one of the Northeast's premier health systems to help them achieve the best clinical outcomes for their patients today while helping them build a platform ready to harness tomorrow's technology," said Spacelabs Healthcare President Shalabh Chandra. About Spacelabs Healthcare Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems (News - Alert) , Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, diagnostic cardiology, andsupplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.



About Albany Med Albany Medical Center, Northeastern New York's only academic health sciences center. It incorporates the 766-bed Albany Medical Center Hospital, which offers the widest range of medical and surgical services in the region, and Albany Medical College, which trains the next generation of doctors, scientists, and other healthcare professionals. It also includes a biomedical research enterprise and the region's largest physicians' practice with 500 doctors. Albany Med works with dozens of community partners to improve the region's health and quality of life. Albany Med is an affiliate of the Albany Med Health System, which also includes Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital. The region's largest locally governed health system, it has 1,520 beds, more than 800 physicians, and 125 outpatient locations.

