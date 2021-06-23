TMCnet News
|
New Global Study Finds User-Generated Content (UGC) Grows More Prominent and Visual With Every Generation
Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world's top brands, today announced the findings from its new international study on user-generated content (UGC). The online survey executed by Researchscape in October 2020 polled 1,669 respondents from Germany, the UK and the US to better understand the role UGC plays in purchasing decisions, the type of content that matters most to the consumers, and the impact the pandemic has had on UGC use and reliance.
The study clearly revealed a trend that with each passing generation, the role of visual content grows more dominant in brand communications and commerce, including that of UGC. When evaluating purchase decisions, 70% of Gen X and Gen Z respondents and 78% of Millennials reported finding it "very" or "extremely" helpful to know how other product users feel about purchases, whereas only 52% of Baby Boomers and 45% of the Silent Generation reported the same.
The younger Gen Z and Millennial generations reported being more drawn to reviews that include photos and videos. 50% of Gen Z and 49% of Millennials found pictures and videos (47% of Millennials and 52% of Gen Z) to be helpful in making purchasing decisions. This could help explain why Gen Z respondents surveyed name visual platforms such as Instagram (88%) and YouTube (85%) as their favorites compared to older generations that prefer Facebook (News - Alert).
Other key findings from the survey include:
Resources
About Cloudinary
Cloudinary's mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 40 billion assets under management and 7,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian (News - Alert), Bleacher Report, Grubhub, Hinge, Lyft, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005288/en/
02/10/2011
11/18/2010
Lunch Break
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 12:00pm
All Conference Party
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
Real-time Insights: A Case Study for the Next Generation of Smart Construction Ecosystem
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm