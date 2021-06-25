[November 18, 2020] New SpotOn Contact Tracing Software Helps Restaurants and Small Businesses Operate Safely Amid COVID-19 Precautions

SpotOn (News - Alert) Transact, Inc ("SpotOn"), a leading supplier of operating software and merchant services for small- and medium-sized businesses and restaurants, is expanding its solutions for those who need to integrate contact tracing and other enhanced COVID-19 compliance requirements into their operations. SpotOn's new product leverages reservations management software to record and store necessary contact tracing information, which ensures that if a business needs to alert customers to a COVID-19 event, their contact information is easily accessible. "Small businesses have been in a fight for survival for nine months now, and SpotOn has been in the trenches with us since the beginning," said Stryker Scales, owner of Blue Barn artisanal delis. "They've gone deep to understand what technologies small businesses need to stay open and serve customers, creating innovative new products that meet the moment. With their help, we got online ordering up and running in a matter of days. They've also anticipated the need for business owners to help with contact tracing and created an easy-to-use solution that helps us do our part, and even waived software fees to ease operating costs." SpotOn offers a suite of software solutions and payment processing services that allow owners to market and grow their businesses, create better customer experiences and reduce operating costs. Current users of SpotOn Reserve and SpotOn Appointments will receive this product upgrade automatically and at no additional charge - another advantage of SpotOn's customer-centric and simple cloud-based technology solution. Automated, cloud-based cotact tracing, such as this solution from SpotOn, is a major contributor to helping small businesses continue serving their customers during the pandemic, while at the same time giving public health officials confidence that merchants can quickly and thoroughly respond to new outbreaks. SpotOn's software saves the names, email addresses and phone numbers for each merchant location and is supported by automated texting features to ensure quick and complete notifications.



"We founded SpotOn with the mission of helping small businesses thrive because they are the heart and soul of our communities and our economy," said Matt Hyman, co-founder and co-CEO of SpotOn. "We knew that when the pandemic hit small business owners would be faced with unexpected challenges, and our task was to innovate our technologies so that they could adapt to new requirements, such as contact tracing. Our customers have seen real value from our products, which has in turn accelerated our growth." SpotOn's new contact tracing software comes on the tails of its $60 million Series C fundraise led by DST Global in September, as well as its acquisition of leading reservation management software provider Seatninja in August. SpotOn is based in San Francisco with offices in Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Denver and Krakow, as well as with field sales account executives nationwide. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About SpotOn Transact, Inc SpotOn Transact, Inc ("SpotOn") powers small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the digital tools they need to run and grow their business. The software and payments platform, coupled with a hands-on service model, offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, appointment scheduling, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has employees and offices around the world, including San Francisco, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Denver and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005971/en/

