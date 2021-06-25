TMCnet News
|
New Research by Tripadvisor and Phocuswright reveals latest traveler trends and top recovering destinations
NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel platform, and Phocuswright, the leader in global travel market research, today jointly released the findings of a comprehensive new research paper into the shifting trends in global travel demand and traveler behaviors, charting the industry's road to recovery in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
New Tripadvisor x Phocuswright joint study: 2020 - A Year in Travel: Charting the Travel Industry's Path to Recovery
The report, entitled '2020 - A Year in Travel: Charting the Travel Industry's Path to Recovery', analyzes Tripadvisor's first-party data on travel planning behaviors around the globe, as well as consumer sentiment across six major markets, to provide a unique insight into global travel trends.
The full report can be read, for free, here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Covid19WhitepaperNovember2020
Key findings from the report include:
"While there was positive progress over the course of the summer, the re-introduction of tighter restrictions on travel in many countries is clearly having an impact on demand in the short-term," said Steve Kaufer, chief executive officer, Tripadvisor, "The good news is that consumers' desire to travel remains incredibly resilint, and that pent-up demand bodes well for the travel industry in the long run, especially considering the advances announced last week in the development of a vaccine."
"The industry has shown incredible adaptability and resilience in what has been a long and difficult year for travel," said Charuta Fadnis, senior vice-president of research and product strategy, Phocuswright. "Our research consistently shows that travel remains a key part of consumers' lifestyles and travelers are keen to indulge their wanderlust again. Vaccines and therapeutics will boost the nascent recovery and the industry can look forward to brighter days ahead."
The joint report by Tripadvisor and Phocuswright provides an update to the findings published in a June research paper by Tripadvisor, entitled 'Beyond COVID-19: The Road to Recovery for the Travel Industry', which outlined five distinct stages of tourism impact and recovery resulting from the pandemic:
For additional information on the impact COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry, visit Phocuswright at https://www.phocuswright.com/ or visit Tripadvisor's webinar series found at: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TripAdvisorInsights/w5933.
NOTES TO EDITOR
The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:
About Tripadvisor
The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.
TRIP-G
About Phocuswright Inc.
To complement its primary research in North and Latin America, Europe and Asia, Phocuswright produces several high-profile conferences in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. Industry leaders and company analysts bring this intelligence to life by debating issues, sharing ideas and defining the ever-evolving reality of travel commerce.
Phocuswright also operates PhocusWire (http://www.phocuswire.com), a media service that covers the world of digital travel 365 days a year with a range of news, analysis, commentary and opinion from across the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.
The company is headquartered in the United States with Europe and Asia Pacific operations and local analysts on five continents.
Phocuswright is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northstar Travel Group.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-by-tripadvisor-and-phocuswright-reveals-latest-traveler-trends-and-top-recovering-destinations-301176222.html
SOURCE Tripadvisor
01/11/2010
02/05/2009
10/05/2010
Conference Sessions
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 8:30am-12:30pm
Conference Sessions with Lunch
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 8:30am-4:00pm
Security 101
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm