[November 18, 2020] New Retail 2020 Report Identifies Key Opportunities for Retailers in Crisis

Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties, has partnered with diconium on its New Retail 2020 report, which brings emerging technologies and data together with people, architecture and retail culture. As a report sponsor, Kodak (News - Alert) Moments continues its investment in forward-looking retail trends, seeking to shift retail from purely a transaction into an emotional experience for customers. During the global pandemic, the New Retail 2020 report was curated based on discovery tours and discussions with trend institutes and innovative makers to identify critical drivers that will help retail transform into the future. The "new normal" provides retailers an opportunity to adopt strateies to keep up with an ever-changing environment. One of the key takeaways for retailers: Scaling digital capabilities will allow retail to capitalize on future opportunities and protect their businesses from risks.



"We are delighted to be a part of the New Retail 2020 report at such a crucial time for the retail industry," said Helena Babic, Global Retail Experience Director at Kodak Moments. "As we continue to see trends such as digitization, AI, and emotional shop design become increasingly important for retail adoption, these kinds of insights are especially crucial." "Adaptability is one of the most valuable skills for brands and physical retail in general. Be it the digital transformation with its indispensable technologies, or the current crisis, retail is facing one of the greatest challenges in decades," said Marcus Worbs, Managing Director at diconium strategy. "Together with industry experts, diconium has developed digital solutions to support companies to constantly adapt and transform their business."

