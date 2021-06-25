TMCnet News
New Modular Instruments Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on PXI Platform, VXI Platform, and AXIe Platform Products | Technavio
The new modular instruments market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the modular instruments market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth of the Aerospace and Defense Sector in Developed Economies," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.
The growth of the aerospace and defense sector in developed economies is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Although the aerospace and defense industry witnessed a decline in revenue during the past few years, declining crude oil prices, the increase in air traffic, and the recent increase in the defense budget of developed countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Japan, will drive the growth of the industry in the coming years. This will subsequently boost the sales of modular testing equipment as they play a significant role in monitoring the performance of command and communication networks, computer intelligence, and surveillance applications.
As the markets recover Technavio expects the modular instruments market size to grow by USD 708.36 million during the period 2020-2024.
Modular Instruments Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Notes:
