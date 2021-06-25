TMCnet News
New Connectors Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Automotive, IT, Telecom/datacom, and Industrial Applications | Technavio
The new connectors market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connectors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the connectors market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments in the Telecommunication sector," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.
Increasing investments in the telecommunication sector will lead to rising investments in base stations, core networks, and data centers. Connectors act as an interlink for the cables and services and are utilized by the major components like base stations, broadcast centers, and data centers. The telecommunication sector is one of the major factors driving connectors market growth. The growing use of 4G and 5G networks is leading to increased investment in mobile technology and related core networks. As advanced connectors are essential to maintain the speed of the networks to balance the speed of the 4G and 5G networks, there will be an increasing adoption of new connectors in the telecom industry.
As the markets recover Technavio expects the connectors market size to grow by USD 16.95 billion during the period 2020-2024.
Connectors Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Notes:
