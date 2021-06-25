TMCnet News
|
New proposed law to better protect Canadians' privacy and increase their control over their data and personal information
Law to include the strongest fines among G7 for privacy laws
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how Canadians live, work, access information and connect with each other, making digital technology more important than ever. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canadians can interact in this digital space trusting that their personal information is safe and secure and that their privacy is respected.
Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, introduced the proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2020, which modernizes the framework for the protection of personal information in the private sector.
This legislation takes a number of important steps to ensure that Canadians will be protected by a modern and responsive law and that innovative businesses will benefit from clear rules, even as technology continues to evolve, including:
The proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2020 builds a foundation of trust and transparency between citizens, companies and government, while ensuring that innovators and businesses benefit from a modernized framework with clear rules.
The proposed act is an initial step toward a comprehensive reform of Canada's privacy framework. The Government of Canada is also proposing to modernize the Privacy Act, which applies to the federal public sector and which the Privacy Commissioner of Canada also oversees.
Quotep>"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation which is changing how Canadians work, access information, access services, and connect with their loved ones. This transformation is making concerns about privacy, and how companies handle Canadians' data, more important than ever. As Canadians increasingly rely on technology we need a system where they know how their data is used and where they have control over how it is handled. For Canada to succeed, and for our companies to be able to innovate in this new reality, we need a system founded on trust with clear rules and enforcement. This legislation represents an important step towards achieving this goal."
– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry
Quick facts
Associated links
Stay connected
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
02/16/2010
09/11/2009
07/07/2010
Market Opportunities
Date: 06/25/21
Time: 9:00-9:45am
Scaling Use Case
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
Competitive Advantages of Edge Analytics
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 1:00-1:45pm