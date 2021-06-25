[November 17, 2020]

New Dual Channel Transmitters Reduce Costs and Save Space for Signal Isolation and Conversion

WIXOM, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new DT Series of dual transmitters offer a more cost-effective and space-saving solution to interface a variety of process and sensor signals to your control systems. With two independent signal conditioning channels in a 17.5mm wide module, you can achieve significant savings compared to using multiple single-channel transmitter units. A signal splitter mode lets one input drive both outputs. Loop-powered 2-wire and externally-powered (7-32V DC) 4-wire versions are available. Input options include process current, DC voltage, thermouple, RTD, and resistance signal types with proportional process current or unipolar/bipolar voltage output. A USB port simplifies setup on a PC with Windows software or on an Android mobile device using Acromag's Agility app. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and a wide operating temperature range make DT transmitters ideal for use in harsh environments.

"These dual-channel transmitters are a better fit for your control panels and your budget without sacrificing performance, capabilities, or convenience," suggests Robert Greenfield, Acromag's Business Development Manager.

The DT series signal conditioners deliver high performance, convenience and flexibility. High-resolution A/D converters perform high accuracy measurements with repeatability and stability. High voltage isolation separates each input, output, and power circuit from each other. The free configuration software helps you quickly select I/O ranges and precisely scale input/output limits. Each model supports several input ranges and can output a proportional 0/4-20mA, 0-10V, or ±10V DC signal. Removable, front-facing terminal blocks facilitate wiring. A rail power bus option can supply multiple units from a single connection or establish redundant power.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.

