New Dating.com Survey Reveals If No Shave November is Ruining Men's Chances of Finding a Match
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No shave November is in full swing and Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, is revealing that men with facial hair attract a higher amount of matches than their clean-shaven counterparts. The popular dating site also shares the dos and don'ts of having facial hair when it comes to dating for newbies.
Facial hair can be hit or miss when it comes to attracting a lover. Some people really love the lumberjack look, while others like a clean-shaven man. Although it ultimately depends on how men like their own facial hair to look, it can ultimately affect their dating game. Dating.com decided to survey its members to discover their thoughts on facial hair when looking for a partner. Some interesting findings include:
No Shave November shouldn't get in the way of your dating life, so for facial hair newbies, Dating.com recommends following the below tips for having a successful journey dating with a beard and mustache:
To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find that special someone with the perfect amount of facial hair for you, please visit www.dating.com.
About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.
