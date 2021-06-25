[November 17, 2020] New SVP Marketing, Jaime Prieto, Joins Ontrak from WPP

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) ("Ontrak" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Jaime Prieto as its SVP Marketing. In this new role, Mr. Prieto will lead Ontrak Corporate and Product Marketing, reporting to Curt Medeiros, Ontrak President and COO. Mr. Prieto brings more than 25 years of WPP brand leadership experience to Ontrak. A data-driven business growth leader, he has deep experience in positioning technology, B2B, and healthcare brands for sustained growth. After the trailblazing merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, Mr. Prieto and his team partnered with IQVIA, a world leader in using data, technology, advanced analytics and contract research services, to promote "IQVIA," their new corporate healthcare brand. Mr. Prieto also launched the brand platform that repositioned Royal Phillips from a manufacturer of household appliances into a technology-driven healthcare business selling to large hospital groups and municipalities. Mr. Medeiros stated: "We are delighted to welcome such an accomplished marketing leader to Ontrak and look forward to building our brand awareness and traction nationwide, now that we have signed multiple national accounts. Jaime's deep experience in digital marketing, public relations, social channels and building iconic brands will be immensely valuable as we pursue our growth initiatives." Mr. Prieto added, "I'm thrilled to be joining Ontrak at such an exciting time in the company and brand's growth. I'm inspired not just by the company mission to save and improve the lives of as many members as possible, but also by the company's dynamic group of leaders who bring so much experience and commitment to that goal. Ontrak has a world-class story to tell and our goal is to make Ontrak solutions as valuable as possible to all of our audiences." About Ontrak, Inc. Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company's PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human enagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.



The company's integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs. Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company's programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, our dependence on key personnel, the loss of which could impact our ability to manage our business and our dependence on our ability to recruit, retain and develop a large and diverse workforce; changes in regulations or issuance of new regulations or interpretations; limited operating history; our inability to execute our business plan; increase our revenue and achieve profitability; lower than anticipated eligible members under our contracts; our inability to recognize revenue; lack of outcomes and statistically significant formal research studies; difficulty enrolling new members and maintaining existing members in our programs; the risk that treatment programs might not be effective; difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies; intense competition and substantial regulation in the health care industry; the risks associated with the adequacy of our existing cash resources and our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital when needed and our liquidity. Forward looking statements many include statements such as statements regarding building our brand awareness and traction nationwide and our goal to make Ontrak solutions as valuable as possible to all of our audiences. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plan," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face, please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005483/en/

