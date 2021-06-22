[November 16, 2020]

New AI Analytic Tool from IP.com Enables Rapid Review and Ranking of Invention Disclosures and Associated Prior Art

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IP.com, a global leader in providing solutions that drive innovation forward faster, released today a new AI analytic tool that enables the rapid review, ranking and prioritization of invention disclosures. The online Technology Vitality Report (TVR) enables rapid review of hundreds of invention disclosures, funneling lower ranking ideas back to the engineer for further iteration, or fast-tracking novel ideas to the corporate review committee.

IP.com's solution solves a process bottleneck, reduces costs, and gets novel ideas to market faster

"The ability to run hundreds of disclosures through the software very quickly and see novelty rankings on a reative scale, along with associated Prior Art, solves an enormous pain point articulated by many of our customers," said Dr. Bill Fowlkes, Director of Analytics at IP.com.







The report also allows users to go deeper if they want to after seeing the first results. The report has an interactive dashboard that goes deeper into the Prior Art, shows recent filing trends, the competitive landscape and relevant technical literature.

Additionally, the company released several enhancements to its AI-driven IP search and discovery platform InnovationQ. The new release enables the ability to export patent images, adds Locarno codes and USPC classifications for users who search for design patents, new visuals dashboards, bigger figures and new export options.

