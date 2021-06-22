[November 16, 2020] New Life Insurance Products from Lincoln Financial Group Provide Greater Flexibility to Protect Loved Ones and Retirement

In a time when nearly half of consumers surveyed say they would be more likely to purchase life insurance if the benefits could be used while they're alive1, Lincoln Financial Group is introducing new life insurance products that focus on the 'living benefits' for needs such as retirement income and long-term care in addition to the protection life insurance provides. "While traditional protections of life insurance are as important as ever, consumers are increasingly interested in policies that give them the flexibility to reap the benefits while they're alive," said Stafford Thompson, Jr., head of Life Product Management for Lincoln. "These new products add to Lincoln's broad selection of products to meet client-specific goals like replacing lost income, growing and protecting their assets and helping them plan for their retirement lifestyle and potential risks." Indexed Universal Life (IUL) Products Lincoln is launching a new version of its Lincoln WealthAccumulate® IUL policy for clients seeking death benefit protection plus opportunities for significant cash value growth. For clients looking for growth potential, but with longer-term, guaranteed death benefit protection, Lincoln is launching a new version of its Lincoln WealthPreserve® IUL offering. The new products include several new indexed account options that help clients balance asset growth potential while providing protection from stock market losses and uncertainty, including, but not limited to: Fidelity AIM ® Dividend Indexed Account - An uncapped account tied to a proprietary index designed for clients seeking market upside potential with less exposure to market volatility. The Index employs a dynamic allocation approach that blends the characteristics of high dividend stocks with the safety of U.S. Treasuries to help deliver a steadier investment experience over time.

An uncapped account tied to a proprietary index designed for clients seeking market upside potential with less exposure to market volatility. The Index employs a dynamic allocation approach that blends the characteristics of high dividend stocks with the safety of U.S. Treasuries to help deliver a steadier investment experience over time. S&P 500® Performance Trigger Indexed Account - For those who want to know what rate they'll earn in an up or flat market, this account provides more predictability. If the S&P is higher than 0%, the account credits 6.5%, but if the S&P returns 0% or less, the account has a 0% floor protecting against market loss2. Long-Term Care Rider For clients who have a primary need for death benefit protection but are also concerned about potential long-term care (LTC) expenses, Lincoln has introduced a new LTC Rider that clients can add to their life insurance policy at issue for an additional cost. The LTC Rider provides reimbursement for long-term care expenses,?including care received in a facility or in the home. "The challenges of 2020 have raised consumers' concerns about market volatility, and how to plan for long-term care," said Andy Bucklee, head of Life & Executive Benefits Distribution for Lincoln. "Seeking guidance from financial professionals can help clients understand how life insurance can address these and other concerns. Lincoln's new products can help clients invest with confidence to grow assets that can eventually provide important 'living benefits.'" With the rider, if the policy death benefit grows, so will the long-term care benefits. The rider allows LTC benefits to be accessed as soon as the client is deemed eligible for the benefits to reduce out-of-pocket expenses. It also includes a Transitional Care Assistance Benefit that helps clients with the common long-term care transition from in-home care managed by family members or friends to a state where professional services are necessary. Lincoln Concierge Care Coordination is offered as a complimentary service to those who add the rider to their policy, providing access to resources that help families plan for long-term care. The LTC Rider is now available on certain Lincoln Variable Universal Lie policies.



For more information on how life insurance can help meet your financial planning needs, visit Lincoln's website. About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com. Lincoln Financial Group / Engine Insights, Life Insurance Awareness Month Survey, July 17-19, 2020 S&P 500 Index options are tied to the S&P 500 index, not directly invested in excluding dividends. Important Information: The Fidelity AIMSM Dividend Index (the "Index") is a product of Fidelity Product Services LLC ("FPS") and has been licensed for use by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and reinsurers ("Lincoln"). Fidelity is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. The Index is the exclusive property of FPS and is made and compiled without regard to the needs, including, but not limited to, the suitability needs of Lincoln or any Lincoln life insurance owner. Lincoln exercises sole discretion in determining whether and how the life insurance will be linked to the value of the Index. FPS does not provide investment advice to owners of the life insurance, and in no event shall any Lincoln life insurance policy owner be deemed to be a client of FPS. Neither FPS nor any third party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index makes any representation regarding the Index, Index information, Index or market performance, life insurance generally or the Lincoln life insurance in particular, and Lincoln life insurance is not sold, sponsored, endorsed or promoted by FPS or any other third party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index (including the Index calculation agent, as applicable). FPS disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular use; does not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness, and/or completeness of the Index or any data or communication related thereto; and assumes no liability for errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Fidelity AIMSM Dividend Index. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company's and Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York's products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index. Lincoln WealthPreserve® 2 IUL (2020) is issued on policy form ICC20UL6091/UL6091, and state variations by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. Lincoln WealthAccumulate® 2 IUL (2020) is issued on policy form ICC20UL6092/UL6092, and state variations by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. While indexed accounts are protected by a guaranteed minimum interest rate, policy charges remain in effect and could reduce the policy value. It is possible coverage will expire when either no premiums are paid following the initial premium, or subsequent premiums are insufficient to continue coverage. Products, riders, and features are subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply. Not available in New York. Not for use in Massachusetts. Lincoln LTC Rider policy form ICC20LTC-7090 with Living Well Endorsement: ICC18END-7058. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005417/en/

