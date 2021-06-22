[November 16, 2020] New Test Kitchen Added to CP Kelco's Virtual Experience Site

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is excited to announce the Phase II launch of a new test kitchen in its popular virtual experience: www.cpkelco.com/virtual. "One of the key reasons we enjoy exhibiting at trade shows is the opportunity to introduce our visitors to food and beverage prototypes that leverage our functional ingredients," said Stefanie Chmura, Sr. Director of Marketing Excellence at CP Kelco. "While we can't offer tasting in our virtual test kitchen, we can make your mouth water with our series of 10 videos featuring prototype innovations from our labs around the globe." Each prototype is introduced by an expert from the global Sales Technical Service team, who offers tips for using CP Kelco's nature-based ingredients to create regional-inspired foods and beverages. An easy-to-follow recipe card also accompanies each video. For examle, customers will find a tropical take on a drinking yogurt, a clean-label, vegan mayonnaise-like dressing, and new ways to suspend protein in plant-based beverages.



Since its launch in late September, the CP Kelco virtual experience site has been a uniquely engaging destination for the company's customers, distributor partners and other interested stakeholders, helping CP Kelco to reimagine how it can create and sustain connections as industry trade shows have been cancelled or gone virtual due to the global pandemic. "We invite our customers, partners and prospects to experience our new test kitchen in this comfortable, virtual meeting place and explore our newly posted videos, articles and webinars," added Michele Cacdac-Jones, Director of Brand & Marketing Communications at CP Kelco. "We'll keep adding new material so please visit often. It's easy to join from anywhere at any time."

After registering, visitors will be greeted by CP Kelco President Didier Viala at the entrance. From there, visitors can access insights on key market trends and our latest ingredient solutions in the lobby before venturing up the stairs to the test kitchen and Innovation in Action bar, where the prototype videos from around the world are featured. Learn more and register at www.cpkelco.com/virtual. About CP Kelco CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart: - Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

- Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

- Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

- Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products. Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, fermentation-derived cellulose, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com. CONTACT:

