[November 13, 2020] New Constructs Wins Benzinga's 2020 Best Investment Research Tech Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, has won a Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers Award in the Best Investment Research Tech category. The Benzinga Listmakers is an index of carefully-vetted companies and executives across fintech categories selected by Benzinga's editorial staff, industry leaders, and advisors in the space. According to Benzinga, "these companies encompass the strongest attributes and advancements spanning each sub-category." Other contenders for the Best Investment Research Tech category include: Equity Data Science, Fintech Studios Inc., Genuine Impact, Inovestor, Kings of Capitalism, Leaderboard (an Investor's Business Daily Product), Noonum, Stockhoot, YCharts, Yewno, and Zoonova.com. Other FinTech award winners include: TD Ameritrade/Schwab

Investor's Business Daily

Interactive Brokers

Wells Fargo

Robinhood

Fidelity

JPMorgan, and more "On behalf of the entire New Constructs team, I want to thank Benzinga for this award and recognition of our cutting-edge research and proprietary financial data that is democratizing investment research for investors," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. The New Constructs Robo-Analyst brings previously unavailable insights from footnotes to the analysis of earnings and fundamentals. Specifically, the Robo-Analyst technology adusts earnings for unusual gains/losses that other firms and Wall Street analysts miss, as shown in this study from MIT Sloan and Harvard Business School.



About New Constructs: New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the firm's research shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

New Constructs and its research have been featured in national business news including CNBC, Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Strategic content partnerships with TD Ameritrade, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers and EY enable New Constructs to deliver our investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, financial advisors and corporate executives. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and StockTwits for real-time alerts on all our research. Media Contact:

