[November 11, 2020] New Chair Line Mavix Launches to Elevate Gaming Comfort

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of development and design, expert ergonomic chair manufacturer X-Chair today announced the debut of new gaming chair company, Mavix. Designed specifically for the ergonomic needs of gamers and available exclusively via Mavix.com beginning November 11, Mavix' initial collection is highlighted by nine distinct ergonomic features (Future-9) that together represent a new evolution in gaming comfort. Each of Mavix' three models—the M5, M7 and M9 — include the proprietary Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support feature, which adjusts across multiple dimensions to fit every body type and enable active seating. Mavix chairs are made with either Mavix Mesh or Cool Gel M-Foam, the latter of which keeps gamers cool and distributes pressure across a broader surface for hours of comfort. Additional, intuitive design features like a wide seat, adjustable seat depth, locking wheels, and infinite locking position deep recline all contribute to offer a more comfortable, more focused and more supported gaming experience for players of all levels. "Gamers take their passion seriously, but they've been underserved by limited options when it comes to seating that protects their health as well as their comfort. We started developing the Mavix line in response to gamers' requests for a product that could help extend how long and comfortably they play," said Mavix founder and longtime ergonomics expert Tony Mazlish. "The M-Series focuses on ergonomics and style and presents different options for gamers from all walks of life." In contrast to bulky racer-style gaming chairs, the Mavix collection features sleek office-style aesthetics that fit effortlessly into any environment and are perfect for gaming rooms, home offices or makeshift, dining room set-ups. The collection is also within reach for gamers and their families looking to upgrade their gaming experience at an affordable price point: the M5 model starts at only $555.55. Already gaining admiration from gamers, streamers and professional esports athletes, Mavix is partnering with a recognizable roster oftalent ambassadors including streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter , Co-Owner and CEO of NRG Esports Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez , professional Call of Duty player Seth "Scump" Abner , streamer Kris "FaZe Swagg" Lamberson and NBA small forward and gamer Josh Hart .



Mavix has also partnered with venture studio and marketing agency Zoned Gaming to facilitate brand development. Zoned maintains a deep understanding of launching products within the gaming space and will support Mavix' efforts around partnerships, creative, and marketing strategy. For more on the line, visit Mavix.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter ( @mavixchairs ).

About Mavix

Created by respected ergonomic chair manufacturer, X-Chair, Mavix is a new chair company dedicated to elevating the future of gaming comfort. The first collection, which debuted in November 2020, is highlighted by three primary chairs that feature Mavix' proprietary ergonomic solutions. For more information, visit Mavix.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter ( @mavixchairs ). About Zoned Gaming

Zoned is a full-service creative agency and venture studio sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture. Through a combination of industry expertise and a curated network, Zoned helps brands create memorable experiences that reach crossover gaming audiences across music, sports, lifestyle, and culture. Zoned has worked with endemic and non endemic brands such as HyperX, Gamers Vote, Venmo, Coca Cola, and more. Media Contact:

mavix@thestorymob.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chair-line-mavix-launches-to-elevate-gaming-comfort-301170649.html SOURCE Mavix

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]