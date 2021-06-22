TMCnet News
New DevOps Practices and Tools Training and Certificate Program to Make it Easier to Incorporate DevOps into Development Processes
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new Professional Certificate program, Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools.
Developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation and hosted on the non-profit edX learning platform, the program is addressed to developers and IT operators exploring new approaches for building software, professionals focused on site reliability and quality assurance, and anyone involved in the software delivery process.
DevOps has become an important part of software engineering culture, influenced by the wide adoption of microservices, containers and cloud computing. Serverless takes the evolution of cloud-based and microservice architecture one step further, simplifying the operational part of DevOps, development and delivery, and allowing IT organizations to achieve greater business agility.
The Professional Certificate combines three existing training courses into a structured program:
"As companies increasingly differentiate with software features, DevOps and continuous delivery practices are key to improving organizational performance," said Tracy Miranda, Executive Director, Continuous Delivery Foundation. "Professionals with a solid understanding of DevOps practices and related tools will be invaluable to every industry."
The 2020 Open Source Jobs Report from edX and the Linux Foundation highlighted the strong popularity of DevOps practices - it is the most in demand job role amongst hiring managers surveyed - making this type of training essential to closing the skills gap.
The Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools professional certificate program is available to begin immediately. The $547 certificate fee provides unlimited access to the courses for one year including all content and labs, as well as a verifiable certificate upon completion. Interested candidates may enroll here.
