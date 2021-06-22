TMCnet News
New Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs Deliver Category-Leading User Experience and Control
Cree Lighting today introduced Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs, a new portfolio of best-in-class smart lighting designed to elevate and simplify smart home experiences for consumers. The Connected Max line-up offers flawless setup using Bluetooth for quick pairing and Wi-Fi for fingertip control with no hub required. Now consumers can easily customize their home lighting with options that range from dimmable white to tunable white plus color-changing across the entire color spectrum. Home automation is also made easy with a unique "Follow the Sun" setting in which lights gradually shift in color and intensity over time, offering consumers a mood-enhancing touchstone to the rhythm of their day.
The new portfolio offers a smart LED option for the most common bulb types, including 60W A19, 100W A21, 65W BR30 and 120W PAR38 replacements, with light output ranging from 800 lumens to 1,200 lumens and suitable for use inside and outside the home.
"Cree Lighting remains committed to innovation and bringing the benefits of human-centric lighting to everyone," said Phil Primato, director of consumer retail at Cree Lighting. "When we examined the smart bulb market, we found it riddled with complex setup issues and poor user experiences. Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs are designed to eliminate these challenges by combining our expertise in award-winning circadian lighting with a truly hassle-free design and the same high-quaity light and long lifespans that Cree Lighting is known for."
Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs are also designed with affordability in mind with pricing as low as $7.99 and color-changing options starting at $9.99.
"Ten bucks is the lowest price I've ever seen for a name-brand color-changer," noted Ry Crist, CNET senior editor, in his first impressions of the new bulb portfolio.
This unmatched combination of performance and value offers consumers a best-in-class smart home experience, unlocking a new world of lighting possibilities.
Intuitive Control Without a Hub
Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs can be turned on or off, dimmed or color-changed from anywhere using the Cree Lighting app or by voice-command using Amazon Alexa or Google (News - Alert) Assistant.
Customized Light for any Lifestyle
Bring the Outdoors In
Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs will be available for purchase in select Lowe's stores and online at Amazon, Lowes.com, e-conolight.com and other online retailers. All Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs are ENERGY STAR (News - Alert)® qualified, rated for a 25,000-hour lifetime, and are backed with a 5-year 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
To learn more about the Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs and all they have to offer, please visit creelighting.com/connectedmax.
