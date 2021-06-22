[November 11, 2020] New Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs Deliver Category-Leading User Experience and Control

Cree Lighting today introduced Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs, a new portfolio of best-in-class smart lighting designed to elevate and simplify smart home experiences for consumers. The Connected Max line-up offers flawless setup using Bluetooth for quick pairing and Wi-Fi for fingertip control with no hub required. Now consumers can easily customize their home lighting with options that range from dimmable white to tunable white plus color-changing across the entire color spectrum. Home automation is also made easy with a unique "Follow the Sun" setting in which lights gradually shift in color and intensity over time, offering consumers a mood-enhancing touchstone to the rhythm of their day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005517/en/ Cree (News - Alert) Lighting today introduced Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs, a new portfolio of best-in-class smart lighting designed to elevate and simplify smart home experiences for consumers. (Graphic: Business Wire) The new portfolio offers a smart LED option for the most common bulb types, including 60W A19, 100W A21, 65W BR30 and 120W PAR38 replacements, with light output ranging from 800 lumens to 1,200 lumens and suitable for use inside and outside the home. "Cree Lighting remains committed to innovation and bringing the benefits of human-centric lighting to everyone," said Phil Primato, director of consumer retail at Cree Lighting. "When we examined the smart bulb market, we found it riddled with complex setup issues and poor user experiences. Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs are designed to eliminate these challenges by combining our expertise in award-winning circadian lighting with a truly hassle-free design and the same high-quaity light and long lifespans that Cree Lighting is known for."



Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs are also designed with affordability in mind with pricing as low as $7.99 and color-changing options starting at $9.99. "Ten bucks is the lowest price I've ever seen for a name-brand color-changer," noted Ry Crist, CNET senior editor, in his first impressions of the new bulb portfolio.

This unmatched combination of performance and value offers consumers a best-in-class smart home experience, unlocking a new world of lighting possibilities. Intuitive Control Without a Hub

Consumers have grown frustrated with smart home devices that do not connect as easily as promised. In response, Cree Lighting's Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs utilize both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology to make pairing and control simple and reliable. Consumers simply screw in their Connected Max bulbs and download the easy-to-use Cree Lighting app, available from both the Apple (News - Alert) and Android app stores. Upon download, the app will quickly recognize and automatically pair with any nearby bulbs. Once paired, a step-by-step fully guided setup provides intuitive instruction for customized scene setting and light control, allowing users to easily personalize their home experience inside and out. Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs can be turned on or off, dimmed or color-changed from anywhere using the Cree Lighting app or by voice-command using Amazon Alexa or Google (News - Alert) Assistant. Customized Light for any Lifestyle

The Connected Max portfolio includes four tunable white plus color-changing bulbs which offer consumers endless customization alongside industry-leading color rendering (90+ CRI (News - Alert) ). Users can choose their favorite shade of white light for everyday use, from warm 2200K candlelight to cool 6500K midday light, or create a perfectly unique atmosphere with millions of different mood-inducing colors to choose from. For those in need of inspiration, the Cree Lighting app also offers dozens of preset dynamic lighting scenes. Options are intuitively categorized by activity and mood, such as "Focus" for the optimal brightness and color to stimulate productivity or "Fireplace" for a cozier change of setting; just to name a few. Bring the Outdoors In

The tunable white plus color-changing Connected Max bulbs also feature a human-centric "Follow the Sun" setting which automatically adjusts the color and intensity of the LED bulbs throughout the day to mimic the natural cadence of sunlight from dawn to dusk. Users can now enjoy a more natural morning routine with warm, gentle light as the sun rises, transition smoothly to midday with cooler, brighter light that enhances productivity, and finally, wind down their evening with a soothing light that warms again as the sun sets. This subtle yet powerful effect gives users more control over their natural balance and wellbeing throughout the day, all from the simple control of the intuitive Cree Lighting app. Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs will be available for purchase in select Lowe's stores and online at Amazon, Lowes.com, e-conolight.com and other online retailers. All Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs are ENERGY STAR (News - Alert)® qualified, rated for a 25,000-hour lifetime, and are backed with a 5-year 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. To learn more about the Connected Max Smart LED Bulbs and all they have to offer, please visit creelighting.com/connectedmax. About Cree Lighting

Cree Lighting, A company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, is a market-leading innovator of LED lighting fixtures, lamps and commercial lighting solutions for interior, exterior, and intelligent lighting applications. Cree Lighting's cutting-edge technology delivers proven value for municipalities, as well as for education, automotive dealership, industrial and healthcare customers. The Cree Lighting team is committed to transforming the way people experience light through innovative technology and intelligence platforms that help make buildings more efficient and businesses more profitable. Visit https://www.creelighting.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005517/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]