[November 11, 2020]

New Text to Speech WordPress Plugin Allows People to Read on The Go

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 24 hours in a day to get everything done, finding enough time to sit down and read a blog can be a challenge. To solve that problem, AudioTilly has launched a new WordPress plugin that converts a blog's written text into audio, allowing people to listen to their favorite blog on the go.

AudioTilly plugin is free to use, offers 20+ voice choices, 3 audio player designs, and even includes an industry first – the ability to add an intro and exit clip that can be customized for advertisements.

AudioTilly founders Lloyd Jacob and Alex Burakovskiy decided to create the plugin because they were struggling to find enough time in the day to read blogs while also going to work, working out at the gym and spending time with family and friends. With AudioTilly, they cannow listen to blogs while they drive, run at the gym or cook dinner.







For bloggers, AudioTilly's audio files are also SEO friendly. Utilizing schema tags, the plugin helps make sure the audio content gets listed on Google's search results, which will help boost web traffic to their blogs.

Visit www.AudioTilly.com to learn more. Install their plugin now and for a limited time get their premium plan for free https://wordpress.org/plugins/audiotilly/

For more questions, contact Lloyd at support@audiotilly.com .

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AudioTilly

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Jboy6yJZNi4

AudioTilly is a division of BigEngage Inc., a San Jose, CA USA company.

Media Contact

Lloyd Jacob

408-634-2346

258723@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-text-to-speech-wordpress-plugin-allows-people-to-read-on-the-go-301170800.html

SOURCE AudioTilly