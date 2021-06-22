TMCnet News
New Study Reveals Boost in Employee Productivity and Well-Being Among Companies That Foster a 'Connected Culture' in Work from Anywhere Environment
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today released the findings of its Connected Culture Report, a new study that explores how remote work impacts employee productivity and well-being. According to the report, employees working for companies that foster a "connected culture" are twice as likely to be productive when working from anywhere, than those that don't. The study defines companies that foster a "connected culture" as those that blend effective technology that helps teams stay connected with a commitment to supporting work/life balance, and frequent opportunities for people to interact with one another. As positive news about a vaccine emerges, the survey findings reiterate the important role employers play in building a culture that encourages employee productivity and well-being -- key factors for an engaged remote and hybrid workforce working from anywhere.
Conducted by CITE Research in partnership with Kaleido Insights, the study polled 4,000 knowledge workers across four countries about their levels of productivity, well-being, and connection to team members following moving to remote work with the onset of the pandemic.
The overall takeaway: Embracing a connected culture leads to significant gains in employee productivity and well-being.
Key findings:
The Connected Culture Report also revealed a number of other impacts stemming from the shift to remote work.
The shift has not leveled the playing field for women.
Differences between men and women in the workplace have carried over to remote working during the pandemic, with men reportedly handling remote work better than women during the pandemic.
Group work is a struggle for many working remotely during the pandemic.
Caretakers reported a better sense of well-being and productivity during the new remote work environment, despite more household interruptions.
A new, well-rounded "remote champion" has emerged amid the shift to global remote work. "Remote champions" are defined as those who have been more resilient during this pandemic and scored high marks across productivity, physical and emotional health, and feelings of connection with others.
According to the Connected Culture Report, nearly one in ten (8.6 percent) workers reported feeling more productive, physically active, emotionally well, and more connected to colleagues during the shift to remote work. For many "remote champions," the connected thread is a commitment by their company to facilitating frequent connections with peers.
"The results of this study are so meaningful in the way they show concrete steps any business can take towards adopting a connected culture. It is what employees want," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral (News - Alert). "Our company is founded on the power of connecting people. The study validates our belief that harnessing that power leads to a productive and engaged remote workforce, as well as the hybrid workforce we anticipate in the future."
