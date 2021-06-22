TMCnet News
New AppZen Expense Reimbursement Survey Reveals Impact of COVID and Remote Work on Employees
New data released today by AppZen, the world's leading AI solution for modern finance teams, reveals how the pandemic and remote work have impacted company expense reports. The findings shed new light on shifts in expenses during the pandemic and uncovers differences in reimbursements based on genders and roles.
Surveying 1,000 workers of companies with at least 250 employees, the data provides insight into how companies have adapted new expense policies and how those changes have impacted employees.
Remote Work Policies
AppZen's research shows the drastic shift from office to home working and the importance of clearly stated policies. 17 percent worked remotely prior to COVID, spiking to 83 percent during the pandemic.
Changing Expense Reports
The volume of work from home expenses grew with the arrival of COVID. But what did employees ask employers to cover?
AppZen's data also shows differences among executives and non-executives in the expense report process and a gender divide.
"We are all experiencing changes to working habits in 2020 and that has had a clear impact on company expenses," said Anant Kale, CEO of AppZen. "The data shows it's in the best interest for companies to have clear policies and proactively communicate them effectively to their employees so there are no inconsistencies or perceived disparities in how companies are handling employee expenses."
About AppZen
AppZen is the leader in AI software for finance teams. Over 1,800 global enterprises use AppZen to automate manual finance processes, reduce expenditures, and gain real-time insights into their business spend trends. Our patented software technology delivers AI deep learning, semantic analysis, and Star Match™, the only automated spend validation that processes intelligence from thousands of data sources, documents, and images to understand financial transactions and make decisions based on finance policies. AppZen is the platform of choice for today's digital CFO and their teams, including four of the top five banks, four of the top ten media companies, four of the top ten pharmaceutical manufacturers, two of the top five aerospace companies, and six of the top ten software providers. Visit us at www.appzen.com and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @AppZen
For the full report, visit: https://www.appzen.com/blog/four-ways-for-finance-teams-to-avoid-employee-disengagement-during-covid
*Survey Methodology: The survey was fielded on the Pollfish platform with a sample size of 1000 participants employed by organizations with 250+ workers who work for wages and are eligible for expense reimbursements. Geography of survey takers was broken down 90 percent from the United States, 10 percent from the United Kingdom. Z-test criteria (95 percent confidence level) are used to validate the statistical significance of observed differences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005068/en/
