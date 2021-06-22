[November 11, 2020] New cooperation: CRIFBÜRGEL and IDnow improve customer experience in digital onboarding

MUNICH and HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIFBÜRGEL and IDnow (www.idnow.io), a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, announce their cooperation in the field of digital onboarding. With the growing demand for digital identification, IDnow and CRIFBÜRGEL are taking the next step together towards a simple, fast and fully digital onboarding. CRIFBÜRGEL is now integrating IDnow's solutions into its PHYON onboarding platform to offer customers a seamless, simple process. IDnow's identification methods perfectly complement the innovative concept of CRIFBÜRGEL's new platform: a media break and the time required for verification in physical channels is often seen as a reason for a purchase to be aborted. Therefore CRIFBÜRGEL and IDnow now offer a new solution for the eGaming and Gambling industry as well as for insurance, finance and other transactions with high security requirements. "We are very much looking forward to working with CRIFBÜRGEL and supporting their platform with our digital verification solutions. Completely digital processes are absolutely essential and complete a portfolio like CRIFBÜRGEL's. Digital identification not only increases conversion rates for companies and saves costs, but above all is a key factor for end customer satisfaction," says Sebastian Bärhold, Co-Founder and Business Development at IDnow. "Companies appreciate our advanced solutionsfor customer identification and credit assessment. With our comprehensive digital onboarding offer, we help them to make customer travel as pleasant as possible. Media disruptions are prevented, cancellation rates are reduced and thus revenues are increased. By cooperating with IDnow, we can offer our customers another important component in the identification process," says Dr. Frank Schlein, Managing Director at CRIFBÜRGEL.



About CRIFBÜRGEL CRIFBÜRGEL is one of Germany's leading providers of credit and solvency information on companies and consumers and offers comprehensive solutions in credit risk management and fraud prevention. CRIFBÜRGEL also offers customized data and marketing solutions for address management.

Another focus in the area of digitization and automation is on solutions for digital onboarding, document capture, XS2A, video identification and SaaS. The company has outstanding expertise in the fields of banks/financial services, e-commerce, payment services, mobility, manufacturing, logistics and telecommunications. Our solutions and products convince German and international companies - large corporations, medium-sized and small businesses - equally. About IDnow With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses Artificial Intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. Achieving five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, IDnow technology is particularly user-friendly. IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal, and business requirements on a per use case basis. IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS and Western Union as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox. Press contact INnow:

Christina Schwinning

press@idnow.io

+49 89 41324 6054 Press contact CRIFBÜRGEL:

Oliver Ollrogge

o.ollrogge@crifbuergel.de

040 / 898 03 582 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195347/IDnow_Logo.jpg

