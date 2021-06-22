[November 10, 2020] New Maehwa and Musa Classes Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that two new classes, Maehwa and Musa, have been added to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now challenge themselves by wielding the powerful Blade that these classes use to defeat enemies. Both Maehwa and Musa utilize their expertise in swordsmanship to strike down their opponents while using a Horn Bow for ranged attacks. Maehwa has a wide array of crowd control skills, which she uses to catch any enemies off-guard. While her splendid swordsmanship skills are perfect for melee combat, she can also knock down opponent from afar her using her deadly weapon. Awakening Maehwa will enable her to use the most beautiful forms of martial arts with her new weapon, the Kerispear.



Musa, the master of agility, is a challenging character who never hesitates to make counterattacks. His attacks create large whirlwinds that knock his enemies up in the air and deal great damage. When Musa is awakened, he wields a Crescent Blade that only the master of the sword is allowed to carry. To celebrate the arrival of these classes, special in-game events will take place throughout this month. Until November 23, Adventurers who complete a special daily quest can get a Fiesta Coin. and 35 coins can be exchanged for an exclusive item. Until November 30, Adventurers will also obtain rewards such as Tier 3 Pets and a Lv. 60 Character Generator Coupon for reaching certain levels with Maehwa or Musa.

Watch Maehwa and Musa's trailer and visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information. About Black Desert Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. SOURCE Pearl Abyss

