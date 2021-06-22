[November 10, 2020] New York-Based Four Hundred™ Appoints Karen Goldberg As SVP Brand Strategy & Business Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading private membership lifestyle management company Four Hundred™ has appointed travel industry veteran Karen Goldberg as SVP Brand Strategy & Business Development, of the newly-created division FOUR HUNDRED by Design™ effective immediately. Goldberg brings over 30 years of hospitality experience and strong industry relationships to Four Hundred, an established company known for servicing some of the highest profile and most influential people in the world. "I have known Karen for many years and even had the pleasure of working with her at Virtuoso, and I am delighted that she will lead the Four Hundred by Design division, where she will focus on strengthening our partner, agency, and client relationships," said Tony Shepherd, CEO of Four Hundred. "We believe in the potential to grow well beyond our own agency and consultants, with an attractive proposition for others to explore." "During these difficult times, we have still seen prospects for growth, and we hve faced the recent challenges head on to take advantage of new opportunities," said Tony Abrams, Chairman of Four Hundred. "We see this division as an extension of our brand philosophy. Four Hundred by Design was created to build upon our established relationships with our closest industry partners, to benefit our high-net worth members and clients, and create a reciprocal business model that allows everyone to maximize the value proposition in the existing relationship between agency, client and supplier. We are convinced there is a better way, and Karen will help us define it."



About Karen Goldberg Karen's diverse background in hospitality began in destination sales at the French Government Tourist Office in New York. She then re-located to Los Angeles to join Forte Hotels as Regional Sales Manager and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group as Regional Director of Sales. After 10 years in Los Angeles, Karen moved back to New York where she held the position of Director of Marketing at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée for the next 12 years. For the last 10 years, Karen was the Managing Director of the Virtuoso Hotels and Resorts program of 1,500 luxury hotels worldwide. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in French and a minor in Italian.

About Four Hundred™, Founded in 2007, Four Hundred™ is an intimate, membership-based community consisting of innovators, visionaries, and pioneers of industry. We focus on enhancing our members' lives through a holistic and high-touch approach to service. We work tirelessly to develop an understanding of our members' lifestyle preferences and needs and strategically collaborate to help them fulfill their short- and long-term goals. We work every day to spread our global footprint across the world of hospitality to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to our members that inspire, challenge and expand the realm of possibilities. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-based-four-hundred-appoints-karen-goldberg-as-svp-brand-strategy--business-development-301170456.html SOURCE Four Hundred

