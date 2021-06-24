TMCnet News
New Laurel Bridge White Paper Highlights Medical Imaging AI Workflow Challenges
NEWARK, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable healthcare organizations to orchestrate their medical imaging workflows, recently released a new white paper entitled "Medical Imaging AI - Why Robust and Adaptable Workflow is Required to Realize its Clinical Value". It is intended to highlight the challenges and articulate the workflow issues that affect the successful deployment and adoption of AI algorithms in on-premises, cloud-based, and marketplace scenarios. Healthcare professionals as well as algorithm developers and AI workflow specialists should find this white paper insightful.
The explosion of AI algorithms and the need to integrate them into existing clinical imaging workflows was a primary catalyst in Laurel Bridge announcing their AI Workflow Suite (AIWS). AIWS automatically identifies, fetches, anonymizes, and delivers current and relevant prior studies to AI algorithms. After receiving the AI algorithm results, AIWS also reidentifies and distributes the results to the appropriate locations.
AIWS provides the following benefits:
"We see time and again how AI algorithm developers and providers require significant workflow integration to achieve successful clinical implementation", says Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "The workflow needs of AI algorithms can be very complex and are often unique to each algorithm or clinical application."
Laurel Bridge is exhibiting at the upcoming RSNA 2020 virtual annual meeting. Representatives will be available to discuss how they can help healthcare providers with their medical imaging AI as well as other workflow needs.
