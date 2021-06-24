[November 10, 2020] New Laurel Bridge White Paper Highlights Medical Imaging AI Workflow Challenges

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable healthcare organizations to orchestrate their medical imaging workflows, recently released a new white paper entitled "Medical Imaging AI - Why Robust and Adaptable Workflow is Required to Realize its Clinical Value". It is intended to highlight the challenges and articulate the workflow issues that affect the successful deployment and adoption of AI algorithms in on-premises, cloud-based, and marketplace scenarios. Healthcare professionals as well as algorithm developers and AI workflow specialists should find this white paper insightful. The explosion of AI algorithms and the need to integrate them into existing clinical imaging workflows was a primary catalyst in Laurel Bridge announcing their AI Workflow Suite (AIWS). AIWS automatically identifies, fetches, anonymizes, and delivers current and relevant prior studies to AI algorithms. After receiving the AI algorithm results, AIWS also reidentifies and distributes the results to the appropriate locations. AIWS provides the following benefits: Integration of study data between AI algorithms nd clinical systems and workflows

Seamless interoperability between local facilities and cloud-based AI algorithms

Standards-based interoperability with third-party applications and clinical systems



AI Workflow Suite is currently used by a number of AI algorithm OEMs. The previously announced partnership with Ultromics, a global health technology firm that provides autonomous echocardiography analysis through innovative AI solutions, provides an example of how AI workflow challenges may be addressed. In this scenario, Laurel Bridge enables the Ultromics EchoGo™ suite of cloud-based AI services to securely integrate into existing clinical IT systems. "We see time and again how AI algorithm developers and providers require significant workflow integration to achieve successful clinical implementation", says Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "The workflow needs of AI algorithms can be very complex and are often unique to each algorithm or clinical application."

Laurel Bridge is exhibiting at the upcoming RSNA 2020 virtual annual meeting. Representatives will be available to discuss how they can help healthcare providers with their medical imaging AI as well as other workflow needs. About Laurel Bridge Software

For over 20 years, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-laurel-bridge-white-paper-highlights-medical-imaging-ai-workflow-challenges-301168060.html SOURCE Laurel Bridge Software

