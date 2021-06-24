[November 10, 2020] New Yext Plugin Brings the Power of Answers to WordPress

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced the launch of its WordPress Answers Connector, a plugin that allows WordPress users to seamlessly integrate Yext's innovative site search product, Answers, into WordPress pages. Launched in 2019, Yext Answers applies advanced natural language processing (NLP) with Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) technology to better understand how people ask questions in order to return accurate, official answers. With this plugin, the company can now help even more businesses deliver a superior customer experience, drive more transactions, and lower their support costs. "More than one-third of the world's websites run on WordPress — and with most relying on legacy keyword-based search, that translates to a lot of unanswered questions and lost conversions," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "Now, each WordPress site is just a plugin download away from delivering a cutting-edge search experience and enjoying increased conversions with Yext Answers." Yext's WordPress Answers Connector presents an out-of-he-box solution that minimizes the need for an IT team to manage an effective search experience. Once WordPress users who have a Yext account download the plugin, they can use the provided shortcodes to add the Answers search bar and search results page.



Learn more about Yext's WordPress Answers Connector. About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world. CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yext-plugin-brings-the-power-of-answers-to-wordpress-301169348.html SOURCE Yext, Inc.

