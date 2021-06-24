TMCnet News
New Dealer.com Review Generation Offering Helps Dealerships Take Full Advantage of Customer Reviews to Boost Reputation Management
BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the car shopping journey moves increasingly online, more consumers are turning to each other for guidance on products and services. Today, customer reviews have emerged as one of the top factors that people consider when selecting a business, but dealerships often lack an efficient, easy way to solicit reviews while the experience is still top of mind. To help dealerships bolster their reputation management and get the most volume and frequency of customer reviews, Dealer.com is launching a new Review Generation solution that makes managing a constant stream of personalized reviews simple for dealership staff and straightforward for the customer. Dealer.com is making it easier for dealerships to attract and promote customer reviews which ultimately strengthen a dealer's local SEO, proactively attracting shoppers while earning customer loyalty.
"An overwhelming majority of consumers say that positive reviews are a primary consideration when deciding to use a business," said Erica Danford, head of Managed Services at Dealer.com. "Ratings and reviews are the second-most influential contributor to a solid local SEO strategy, which makes Dealer.com's Review Generation enhancements an essential component for success and searchability. Ultimately, the constant stream of customer review content can contribute to a stronger local SEO impact, reinforce dealership reputation, and can work to attract new shoppers."
Review Generation offers dealerships a personalized way to request and collect consumer reviews, elevating the voice-of-the-customer using an always-on SMS-based review growth strategy, which includes:
