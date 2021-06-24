[November 09, 2020] New Light Technologies and NoBrainerData Partner to Strengthen Demography Data-Driven innovations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT) is partnering with NoBrainerData to develop and provide clients with innovative data-driven solutions in the field of predictive demography and population dynamics. NLT is a leading provider of data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services, including in the field of disaster management. NoBrainerData was founded by Dr. Jose Miguel Guzman, formerly the Chief of the Population and Development Branch of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). NoBrainerData supports governments, firms and organizations to improve public policies, programs and laws through data-driven innovations and results-oriented research that facilitate and promote informed decisions and business investments. Together, NLT and NoBrainerData will provide organizations and governments solutions for effective utilization of non-traditional innovative data collection methods of near-real-time, high-granular, and detailed population estimates. This includes conducting demographic statistical data analysis; forecasting, visualizing and mapping complex demographic data (including 3D population mapping); and developing web-based platforms for demographic data sharing and exploitation. Dr. Ran Goldblatt, NLT`s Chief Scientist, notes that more and more data are being collected every day in unprecedented scales and forms. According to Goldblatt, the challenge is in making sense of all this data and converting it into meaningful information that can actually save or improve people's lives. Understanding the unique demographic characteristics of populations in regions that have traditionally lacked up-to-date demographic data is key for achieving a better and more sustainable human society. /p>



To learn more about our services and solutions we provide, please contact us at sales@nltgis.com or at nbd@nobrainerdata.com .

About New Light Technologies New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), a small business based in Washington DC, is a leading provider of integrated cloud, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services. NLT offers distinctive capabilities in the development, implementation, and management of cloud-native platforms that enable the collection, integration, modeling, privacy protection, quality assurance, and control, and public release of federal data products and web-based decision support tools. For more information about NLT visit www.newlighttechnologies.com . Media Contacts: marketing@nltgis.com. About NoBrainerData NoBrainerData supports governments, firms and organizations to improve and help to develop, and evaluate public policies, programs and laws through data-driven innovations and results-oriented research that facilitate and promote informed decisions and sound business investments. For more information about NoBrainerData visit https://nobrainerdata.com . Media Contacts: nbd@nobrainerdata.com. Media Contact:

Tim Kuhn

258426@email4pr.com

(202) 630-0497 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-light-technologies-and-nobrainerdata-partner-to-strengthen-demography-data-driven-innovations-301168358.html SOURCE New Light Technologies Inc.; NoBrainerData

