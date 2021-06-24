[November 09, 2020] New App from South Carolina-based Tech Company Tallo Instantly Matches Students with Colleges and Jobs

As South Carolina's economy recovers amid the continued need for social distancing, it is vital that employers, educational institutions, job seekers, and students find new ways to connect and share opportunities. With job fairs and recruitment events curtailed, one South Carolina company is creating new opportunities for these valuable connections. Tallo, a digital platform that connects talent with opportunities, is introducing their new web-based app to South Carolina with a series of college and career fair events. The new app, Ping by Tallo, allows postsecondary institutions and employers to host or join virtual events and match with interested and qualified students and job seekers. Ping is completely free for students and job seekers. To get started, all they have to do is answer a few short questions about their interests and qualifications, and then they'll be presented with a list of possible "matches" from schools or employers attending the event. Talent and recruiters can evaluate their unique match scores, (which are on a scale from 1 to 100, with higher scores indicating a better fit), and decide if they want to reach out to initiate a conversation. This month, Tallo and SC Future Makers will host three Ping events in conjunction with groups from around the state with special opportunities for South Carolina students and job seekers. Statewide partners include the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness, the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Technical College System, and several other key players in workforce development. This SC Future Makers initiative has already introduced more than 100,000 students and job seekers to Tallo in South Carolina. On November 10, the College Application Month Wrap-Up Fair, hosted by Ping by Tallo and made possible by the SC Comission on Higher Education through SC CAN GO will allow students from around South Carolina to connect with nearly 20 local colleges and universities, including the College of Charleston, Winthrop University, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. As a special incentive to students, many of the participating schools are waiving their application fees for event attendees.



On November 17th, Ping by Tallo is hosting the South Carolina Virtual Healthcare job fair along with SC Future Makers, SC Works, South Carolina DOC, and the Councils of Governments for Santee Lynches, Pee Dee Regional, and Waccamaw Regional. Healthcare organizations from 13 counties, including McLeod Health, Tidelands Health, and Conway Medical Center, are looking to connect with qualified job seekers to fill immediate needs. On November 19, Ping by Tallo is hosting a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair that will include more than 20 HBCUs from around the country and seven from South Carolina. Claflin University will be one of the South Carolina schools participating in the event.

Ping by Tallo has experienced substantial success with recent events at a time with many other in-person college recruiting events have been canceled or postponed. Over the past few months, there have been over 13,000 conversations initiated between students/job seekers and colleges/companies on Ping. Over 3,500 talent participants and 100+ colleges, companies, and organizations have attended the events from around the country. "We're proud to be headquartered in the great state of South Carolina, and I'm excited to work with some of our wonderful partners around the state to bring education and career opportunities to young people at a time when so many other events just aren't possible," said Tallo CEO and Co-founder, Casey Welch. "Young people need these opportunities now more than ever, and we're committed to making those connections happen." Planning is currently underway for additional Ping by Tallo virtual events in South Carolina and around the country. To learn more about Ping by Tallo and these upcoming events visit: https://tallo.com/ping-app/ About Tallo: Tallo is the first online app that assists students in designing a career pathway, educators in recruiting top talent to their schools, and employers in developing a stable, continuous talent pipeline. Through a mobile digital portfolio, over one million students (age 13+) and professionals showcase their skills and abilities, receive personalized career guidance, match with over $20 billion in scholarships, and get directly connected with post-secondary institutions and companies looking for the next generation of talent. With Ping, Tallo's event-focused web app designed to match students with employers and postsecondary institutions of interest, Tallo makes it even easier for the right people to connect at the right time - whether in-person or online. For more information, visit www.tallo.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005203/en/

