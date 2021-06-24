[November 06, 2020] New Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on UV-C and HPV Technologies | Technavio

The new environmental disinfection robot market research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005320/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The HAIs can occur during admission, examination, treatment, or rehabilitation and can spread from sources such as patients, visitors, hospital equipment, surroundings, and hospital staff. With the increasing awareness about HAIs, the emphasis on terminal cleaning in hospitals and improvement in patient care will significantly affect market growth. Get detailed insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of environmental disinfection robot market. Download free report sample



Enviornmental Disinfection Robot Segment Highlights for 2020 The environmental disinfection robot market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 40.42%.

UV-C is gaining traction in the global environmental disinfection robot market.

The UV-C segment has been growing as more hospitals and other healthcare facilities are increasingly changing their cleaning protocols and investing in advanced technologies to protect themselves from HAIs.

The environmental disinfection robot market share growth by the UV-C segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis

62% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

Factors such as the outsourcing of environmental services by healthcare organizations and disease outbreaks will significantly drive environmental disinfection robot market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The US is a key market for environmental disinfection robot in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA. Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Notes: The environmental disinfection robot market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.

The environmental disinfection robot market is segmented by technology (UV-C and HPV) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Blue Ocean Robotics, Ecolab Inc., Finsen Technologies Ltd., Mediland Enterprise Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., Steriliz LLC, STERIS Plc, Surfacide, The Clorox Co., and Xenex Disinfection Services LLC.

