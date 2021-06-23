[November 06, 2020] New Constructs Recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Listmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, has been recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Listmaker in two categories: Best Financial Research Company and Best Investment Research Tech. The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are comprised of 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology, and financial literacy. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Benzinga," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. "Our team is committed to helping investors navigate these uncertain times with cutting-edge research using our proprietary Robo-Analyst, which uses artificial intelligence to shine a light in the dark corners of corporate filings and model truer earnings for over 10,000 publicly traded companies, ETFs, and mutual funds." The New Constructs Robo-Analyst brings previously unavailable insights from footnotes to the analysis of earnings and fundamentals. Specifically, the Robo-Analyst technology djusts earnings for unusual gains/losses that other firms and Wall Street analysts miss as shown in this study from MIT Sloan and Harvard Business School.



About New Constructs: New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the firm's research shines a light in the dark corners (e.g., footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models, and research tools.

New Constructs' technology brings critical and material footnotes research to the market for the first time ever, enabling analysts to measure and predict profits more accurately and deliver more alpha for clients. Elite money managers, advisors, and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. New Constructs and its research have been featured in national business news including CNBC, Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga, and more. Strategic content partnerships with TD Ameritrade, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers, and EY enable New Constructs to deliver our investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, financial advisors, and corporate executives. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and StockTwits for real-time alerts on all our research. Media Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates, LLC

scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

https://strategyvoiceassociates.com Related Images image1.jpg View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-constructs-recognized-as-a-2020-benzinga-global-fintech-listmaker-301167101.html SOURCE New Constructs, LLC

