New Robotics System Integration Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Material Handling, Welding and Soldering, and Assembly Line Applications | Technavio
The new robotics system integration market research from Technavio indicates Neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the robotics system integration market. Download free report sample
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Surge in the Industrial Robotics Market," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.
The high growth of the industrial robotics market is one of the primary factors that will drive market growth. The global industrial robotics market is expected to record substantial growth because of the technological advances and investments in R&D in robotic science. Emerging countries are also increasingly automating their day-to-day manual processes by incorporating robots to enable production efficiency and optimization of costs.
As the markets recover Technavio expects the robotics system integration market size to grow by USD 2.94 billion uring the period 2020-2024.
Robotics System Integration Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
