[November 06, 2020] New Robotics System Integration Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Material Handling, Welding and Soldering, and Assembly Line Applications | Technavio

The new robotics system integration market research from Technavio indicates Neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006013/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the robotics system integration market. Download free report sample "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Surge in the Industrial Robotics Market," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. The high growth of the industrial robotics market is one of the primary factors that will drive market growth. The global industrial robotics market is expected to record substantial growth because of the technological advances and investments in R&D in robotic science. Emerging countries are also increasingly automating their day-to-day manual processes by incorporating robots to enable production efficiency and optimization of costs. As the markets recover Technavio expects the robotics system integration market size to grow by USD 2.94 billion uring the period 2020-2024.



Robotics System Integration Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The robotics system integration market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 9.49%.

The robotics system integration market by material handling is gaining traction with the surge of application of robotics for material handling.

The market has immense scope for growth in countries like China, where there is a need to improve production efficiency while overcoming the skilled labor shortage.

The robotics system integration market share growth by the material handling segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the welding and soldering and other segments. Regional Analysis

46% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth of the manufacturing industry owing to favorable government legislation and investments and the rising investments in the automation of manufacturing processes will significantly drive the robotics system integration market growth in this region during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for robotics system integration in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Notes: The robotics system integration market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

The robotics system integration market is segmented by Application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly line, and others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

