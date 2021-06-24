[November 05, 2020] New Training Series from MediaPRO Takes Viewers on a Journey Inside Their Computers

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If our devices could talk, what would they say when viruses and other malicious code come knocking at the digital door? Customers of MediaPRO, a leading provider of security and privacy training solutions, will get the chance to find out this November with the release of a new series of security and privacy training videos called User Friendly. The 15-episode live-action series takes viewers on a journey deep inside their computers where the devices and software employees interact with each and every day deal with creepy viruses, public Wi-Fi, and user error. "Answering emails, sharing files, and visiting websites would not be possible without a team of hardware and software doing the tasks we expect to get done every day," said Lisa Plaggemier, MediaPRO's Chief Strategist and User Friendly Executive Producer. "Exploring cybersecurity and privacy topics from the device's perspective, this series features a stylistic nod to the 1980s which gives it an up-to-the-minute pop culture feel since all things '80s are totally in right now. The series is engaging and entertaining, following our number-one rule: don't beboring."



Each User Friendly episode tells the story of a team of cyber experts doing their best to keep users running, while exploring the consequences of the user's actions. The series proves that cybersecurity can be entertaining and educational, providing a funny approach to security and privacy training that makes the situation the butt of the joke, not the user. User Friendly uniquely focuses on the viewpoint from inside the computer as everyday employees work through choices throughout the workday, from opening an email to clicking on a link to sharing a file. This distinctive feature is designed to increase engagement through novelty by taking the watcher out of their regular surroundings. Additionally, User Friendly episodes will be packaged with supporting resources, such as digital signage and poster-like graphics, so training managers can build campaigns around the episodes.

For more information, visit our site here: www.mediapro.com/user-friendly. About MediaPRO

MediaPRO security and privacy training solutions are used by organizations of all sizes to protect sensitive data, demonstrate compliance, and build security and privacy cultures. MediaPRO has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for six years in a row. For more information, please visit www.mediapro.com, or follow MediaPRO on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. For media inquiries:

