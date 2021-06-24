[November 04, 2020] New Industrial Machine Vision Cameras From Canon Utilize Next-Gen 19 Micron Sensor Technology For Color Low-Light Image Capture

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today introduced the Company's next generation of multi-purpose cameras, the ML-100, and the ML-105i, which deliver amazingly high sensitivity to capture Full HD Color video with a minimum subject illumination of less than 0.0005 lux (at maximum 75 dB gain setting, equivalent to an ISO sensitivity of over 4,500,000). With the ability to capture color low-light images, these multi-purpose cameras can be utilized in industrial system design, where seeing color images is critical during day and night. Canon's new series of multi-purpose industrial machine vision cameras employ a next-generation 19um, 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor. The modular design of the cameras allows implementation and integration into industrial machine vision environments. The ML series is available in two models with two different lens mounts and two video output configurations to choose from, for a total of four camera options. The ML-100 camera features a CoaXpress terminal, which allows for the transmission of video, camera-control data and power on a single coaxial cable, ideal for use in industrial systems. The CoaXpress terminal produces 12-bit RAW data output at up to 73 fps and allows for more flexibility during processing. The ML-10 features approximately 2.74 million pixels of maximum video output and supports Region of Interest, which can improve frame rate output up to 164 fps at 720p resolution. The ML-105 camera features a 3G/HD-SDI video terminal and can be suited for standard video environments where Canon image processing, including YCC 4:2:2 10-bit output, is required. The ML-105 features the Canon DIGIC DV4 Image Processor, capable of delivering Full HD resolution at 60fps. Both cameras can be ordered with either an EF or M58 mount for total system design flexibility.



The EF mount gives customers the ability to choose from Canon's still and cinema lens lineup, while the M58 offers lens customization and design choice to the user. The M58 mount version of the Canon ML-100 multi-purpose camera is scheduled to be available at the end of December 2020. The other three models are scheduled to be available in April 2021ii. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. i THIS DEVICE HAS NOT BEEN AUTHORIZED AS REQUIRED BY THE RULES OF THE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. THIS DEVICE IS NOT, AND MAY NOT BE, OFFERED FOR SALE OR LEASE, OR SOLD OR LEASED, UNTIL AUTHORIZATION IS OBTAINED.

ii SPECIFICATIONS AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

