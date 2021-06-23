[November 03, 2020]

New White Paper Explores How Water Analytics Technology Helps Utilities Harness Data to Prevent Non-Revenue Water Losses

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclara, a division of Hubbell Utility Solutions and a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities around the world, has released a white paper, Analytics for Water Utilities: The Key to Maximizing AMI Value. The white paper explores how smart water analytics can help utilities prevent non-revenue water losses, locate leaks on the distribution network, and engage more effectively with their customers.

"The insights provided by smart water analytics into data collected from meters and sensors allows utilities to maximize their AMI investments while making it easier for utilities to prioritize maintenance activities, transform operations, and increase customer satisfaction," said Frank Brooks, vice-president of software product management, Aclara.

The paper describes how water analytics can enhance a utility's ability to proactively inform and serve its customers by helping them find hidden leaks, reduce their water bills, and conserve water. It also offers tips for choosing an analytics solution.

The whitepaper discusses software platforms such as AclaraONE® (One Network for Everyone), which can agnostically integrate data from meters as well as a variety of sensors. This capability enables utilities to employ data when they evaluate operations and infrastructure investments.

Download the white paper and learn how water utilities can use water analytics today and in the future to solidify customer relationships, stem the flow of non-revenue water, find potential leaks before pipes burst, run their systems efficiently, and prioritize maintenance based on data rather than on arbitrary timelines.

About Aclara

Aclara, a division of Hubbell Utility Solutions, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara was recently recognized for its vision and end-to-end solution strategy by Navigant Research, won a Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award as well as a North American New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.









